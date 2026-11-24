Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is nothing if not passionate, and that spilled over during his team’s game on Monday night.
The Washington Commanders wide receiver was seen in heated moments with teammates on the sidelines, a sight Bills fans knew well during his tenure with the team.
Stefon Diggs Showed Sideline Frustration
As Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek noted, Diggs appeared visibly frustrated during his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“The Washington Commanders offense was stuck in neutral throughout the first half of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Stefon Diggs wasn’t happy about it,” Polacek wrote. “While the driving rain didn’t help the passing attack, the wide receiver appeared quite frustrated on the sidelines and made his feelings clear.”
Diggs famously blew up at Bills quarterback Josh Allen in a playoff loss to the Bengals in 2023, which sparked months of cryptic social media posts and hints at discontent from Diggs before the Bills finally traded him in 2024.
The veteran wide receiver’s emotions have gotten him into trouble other times this year. In the team’s season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles, he was flagged for excessive celebration after a late touchdown, forcing the team to kick an extra point instead of a potentially game-tying two-point conversion.
The Commanders went on to lose the game, and quarterback Jayden Daniels publicly called out Diggs.
“We just got to be smart … We probably would have gone for 2 there,” Daniels said.
Stefon Diggs Helped Bills on Monday
Diggs ended up playing an important role in his team’s thrilling 22-20 win over the Bengals, making four receptions for 45 yards. Teammate Antonio Williams was the hero, making nine receptions for 122 yards including a pair of long receptions on the team’s frantic final drive for a game-winning field goal.
The game could be critically important for the Bills, who are jostling for playoff position in the AFC. The Bengals have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way and would have mounted a strong challenge for the No. 1 overall seed, but the loss to Diggs and the Commanders dropped them to 7-3.
Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Had MNF Incident Reminiscent of Josh Allen Blowup