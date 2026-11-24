Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is nothing if not passionate, and that spilled over during his team’s game on Monday night.

The Washington Commanders wide receiver was seen in heated moments with teammates on the sidelines, a sight Bills fans knew well during his tenure with the team.

Stefon Diggs Showed Sideline Frustration

As Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek noted, Diggs appeared visibly frustrated during his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.