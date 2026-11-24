The Indianapolis Colts are staring down the home stretch of a disastrous regular season, and after a mass exodus of players from their roster over the last few weeks, they need to restock it — including plundering the Buffalo Bills’ reserves.

“Colts signed QB Shane Buechele off of the Bills’ practice squad,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

Buechele set himself up for an opportunity when the Bills played him the full game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason finale — a 28-27 win in which Buechele went 26-of-38 passing for 196 yards.

“The Colts signed QB Shane Buechele off the Bills‘ practice squad,” The Athletic’s James Boyd wrote on X. “He went undrafted in 2021 and has appeared in one NFL game. Indy also placed rookie DE Caden Curry on injured reserve. He’ll be out at least the next four games. We don’t know his injury, but we’ll ask tomorrow.”

“The Colts have signed QB Shane Buechele from the Bills practice squad,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote on X. “They were down to two QBs after waiving Daniel Jones.”

“The Colts signed QB Shane Buechele off of the Bills practice squad and signed DE Carl Lawson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X.

Buechele Won Super Bowl With Kansas City Chiefs

Buechele went undrafted in 2021 after starting at Texas for 2 seasons before losing his starting job to current Denver Broncos backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger. He transferred to SMU and lit up the stat sheet, throwing for 7,024 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions in 2 years as a starter.

He made the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent — including a Super Bowl win following the 2022 season — then spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as a backup to Josh Allen on the Bills, bounced back and forth between the Chiefs and Bills in 2025, and re-signed with the Bills in February.

Bills Content With Kyle Allen at Backup QB

The Bills have remained content with Kyle Allen as backup quarterback — perhaps the most useless backup quarterback in the NFL. Bills starter and 2024 NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen has started 152 consecutive regular-season and playoff games for the Bills dating back to his rookie season in 2018.

“Buffalo is releasing veteran QB Shane Buechele, effectively settling the backup battle behind Josh Allen,” NFL DFS Blueprint’s Todd Neeper wrote on his official X account. “Kyle Allen is now positioned to open the season as Buffalo’s QB2. Another roster decision locked in as the Bills work toward the final 53.”