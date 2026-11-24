The Buffalo Bills might not face a hobbled Patrick Mahomes when the Kansas City Chiefs and their 2-time NFL MVP quarterback invade the new Highmark Stadium on Thanksgiving night, but elbow and knee issues have kept Mahomes on the injury report just two days before kickoff.

“As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes continues to be listed on the team’s injury report,” Heavy’s Jonathan Adams wrote on Tuesday. “Mahomes is recovering from elbow and knee injuries but has been able to continue playing despite the health concerns. Fans need not worry about Mahomes’ playing status was also listed as a full participant on the Monday, Nov. 23 practice report. This is not a new development as the Chiefs have regularly listed Mahomes on the injury report. The star is not expected to have an official injury designation ahead of the Chiefs-Bills game.”

Mahomes comes into Buffalo on one of the great hot streaks of his legendary career — the 3-time Super Bowl champion has thrown for 672 yards and 8 touchdowns over the last two games for the Chiefs in wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.

The Bills (9-1) host the Chiefs (8-2) at 8:2o p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock.

Battle of the NFL’s 2 Most Popular Players

Whenever the Bills face the Chiefs, it’s a game pitting two of the NFL’s best teams and the league’s two most popular and famous players — Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen finally took the No. 1 spot from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on ESPN’s annual preseason position rankings, as voted on by league executives, coaches, and scouts.

“Allen has long pushed to supplant Mahomes, but he had to fight for every vote to finally make that happen,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 13. ” … Once among the game’s most generous at gift-wrapping footballs for defenders, Allen has assuaged the turnover problem, averaging eight interceptions per season since 2024 (down from an average of 15.7 from 2021-23). He fumbled 12 times over the last two years, an improvement from his 20 from the previous two seasons — and a small consideration against the backdrop of 41 rushing touchdowns since 2023.”

One remarkable stat about Allen speaks to how consistently productive he’s been.

He’s the only quarterback with at least 25 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in 3 consecutive seasons in NFL history — which he’s done over the past 3 seasons. In 2026, Allen is on track to become the first player in NFL history with 20 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in a single season.

Playoff Failures Define Josh Allen’s Legacy

It’s hard to think of Allen, the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, without thinking about his epic playoff failings.

While Allen spent the better part of the last 2 years shaking off his reputation as 1 of the NFL’s worst at turning the ball over, he brought all those old feelings back to the surface in a 33-30 overtime road loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round.

Against the Broncos, Allen turned the ball over 4 times, with 2 interceptions and 2 fumbles.

The Bills are on track to make the postseason for the 8th consecutive season with Allen as their starter in 2026 — a streak that’s seen them lose in the AFC Conference Championship Game twice, in 2020 and 2024.