The Buffalo Bills made a roster move before their Thanksgiving game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo is off to a 9-1 start and is coming off a lopsided win over the Miami Dolphins at home. The Bills are atop the AFC, and this game against the Chiefs could determine the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Kickoff for Bills vs. Chiefs is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills Sign Nick Broeker

The Bills made a roster move just days before their game against the Chiefs on Thursday.

Buffalo announced the team signed veteran guard Nick Broeker to the practice squad.

“Signed G Nick Broeker to the practice squad,” Bills PR wrote on X.

Buffalo originally selected Broeker in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was cut ahead of the regular season and ended up being claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans.

Broeker has bounced around several teams, spending time on practice squads and offseason rosters. He’s been on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans.

The Bills signed Broeker back to their practice squad on Nov. 11 for his fourth stint with the team and released him a week later. Now, a week after being released, Broeker has once again been signed back to the practice squad as it’s his fifth stint with the Bills.

Broeker adds some depth and insurance to the offensive line on the practice squad. Buffalo did have to place rookie guard Ar’Maj Reed-Adams on IR a week ago, so Broeker can keep some depth in case of another injury.

Buffalo Eager for Chiefs Showdown

The Bills will host the Chiefs on Thanksgiving in what is one of the most-anticipated games of the season.

Buffalo vs. Kansas City always delivers, and quarterback Josh Allen is excited for another showdown with them.

“It’s the most important one because it’s the next one,” Allen said of the Thanksgiving Night matchup. “All the seeding implications, that is what it is. We’re just trying to find a way to go 1-0 each week, and that happens to be this Thursday at home against Kansas City. We know what type of team they are. They’ve been one of the best teams in the league the last 10 years. So, you’ve got to play your best.”

The Bills are 3-point favorites, and a win here will put them firmly in the driver’s seat to be the AFC’s No. 1 seed.