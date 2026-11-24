The Buffalo Bills are preparing for a Thanksgiving home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Buffalo is coming off a lopsided win over the Miami Dolphins to improve to 9-1 on the season and is atop the AFC.

The Bills will now have a quick turnaround and host the Chiefs on Thanksgiving night.

Michael Hoecht’s Role Diminished

The Bills made a bold move to sign Michael Hoecht ahead of the 2025 NFL season. He was suspended for PED use, but when he came back, he was an impact pass rusher.

Yet, Hoecht ended up tearing his Achilles, which ended his stellar first year in Buffalo. Although he was able to be active for Week 1, he hasn’t made much of an impact.

Hoecht’s role with the team has been diminished, and against the Dolphins, he was out of the pass-rush rotation until late in the game.

“For the second straight game, Hoecht was almost entirely out of the pass-rusher rotation. His first rep at outside linebacker didn’t come until the fourth quarter,” Buscagalia wrote.

It’s a clear concern for Hoecht as his role in the defense has become nonexistent, and it could mean the Bills look to move on from him in the offseason.

Hoecht is in the second year of his three-year, $21 million deal with the Bills. Buffalo could get out of the deal after this season with a dead cap of just over $6 million.

Hoecht has recorded 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season with the Bills.

Buffalo Bills Eager to Host Thanksgiving Game

The Bills will host the Chiefs on Thursday Night in a massive game for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Although it’s special to play on Thanksgiving, but head coach Joe Brady wants the Bills to treat it just like another game.

“I’m fortunate to get to coach a Thanksgiving game,” Brady said. “Bills-Chiefs, I think people make it really big, but we have to approach it just like it’s the next one.”

Brady, meanwhile, is expecting a chess match against Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo, which he’s looking forward to.

“I’ve probably called more games against Coach Spagnuolo than anybody I’ve called again,” Brady shared. “And he’s the best there is. [Spagnuolo] does an incredible job of understanding his tendencies and how kind of keeps you on your toes of it all and what he puts on tape.

“He always has change ups with it. He’s lived in moments of dialing it up in critical situations and also lived in moments where, hey, you’re thinking he’s going to dial it up and he flips it on you.”

The Bills are 3-point favorites against the Chiefs on Thursday.