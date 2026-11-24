The Buffalo Bills got some positive injury news on Dalton Kincaid ahead of their Thanksgiving Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo is coming off a lopsided win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to improve to 9-1. The Bills played it safe, as the focus was on the Chiefs on Thursday.

The Bills will host the night game on Thanksgiving in a game that could determine the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Buffalo Bills Get Good Injury News on Dalton Kincaid

Against the Dolphins on Sunday, star tight end Dalton Kincaid was inactive due to an injury.

It was disappointing that Kincaid was out, but the hope is that he will be available on Thursday. And it appears that is the case, as head coach Joe Brady said he was close to playing on Sunday.

“Although he was inactive, Brady told reporters that Kincaid was close to playing Sunday. That gives the Bills’ tight end at least a chance to play Thursday against the Chiefs,” Joe Buscagalia of The Athletic wrote.

Kincaid being back against the Chiefs will be a big help to the offense. He’s a key part of Buffalo’s offense and can be a bit of a safety blanket for Josh Allen if needed against a solid Chiefs defense.

Kincaid is in the fourth year of rookie deal and Buffalo already picked up his fifth-year option for 2027.

This season, Kincaid has struggled the last few weeks as he hasn’t been involved as he was early on. He’s recorded 32 receptions for 487 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, he had back-to-back games with just 1 reception for 7 yards and hasn’t gone over 100 yards since the season opener.

Buffalo Excited for Thanksgiving Showdown Against Chiefs

The Bills will host the Chiefs on Thanksgiving in a massive AFC showdown.

Bills head coach Joe Brady is excited to coach a Thanksgiving game and it be at home.

“I’m fortunate to get to coach a Thanksgiving game,” Brady said. “Bills-Chiefs, I think people make it really big, but we have to approach it just like it’s the next one. …

“There’s something really special about it. It’s very different than any other Thursday games and coming back, doing what you got to do to come back with a victory and then being able to celebrate Thanksgiving with the people you love after. So it feels different than all other Thursday night games.”

The Bills are 3-point favorites against the Chiefs on Sunday.