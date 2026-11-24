The Buffalo Bills can honestly say, as a front office, that their top priority is ensuring the ongoing safety of quarterback Josh Allen. Nothing else is above that.

That means a clear-cut directive: Don’t let proven offensive linemen go elsewhere, which they have essentially done throughout Allen’s career.

ESPN identified the next man up as guard Alec Anderson, who made the team as an undrafted free agent but has become a valued, full-time starter in 2026 — ESPN’s Nick Suss named Anderson one of the NFL’s top contract extension candidates heading into the home stretch.

The Bills (9-1) are headed into what should be the NFL’s most-watched regular-season game this season on Thanksgiving night against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) at new Highmark Stadium.

“An underrated aspect of the Bills’ success since drafting quarterback Josh Allen has been offensive line continuity,” Suss wrote on Tuesday. “The Bills prioritize developing and rewarding homegrown blockers, which in recent years has meant big contracts for OT Dion Dawkins, OT Spencer Brown and G O’Cyrus Torrence. Anderson is a unique case because he arrived in Buffalo as an undrafted rookie and spent four seasons as a reserve before starting in 2026. However, it’s certainly within the Bills’ M.O. to stick with their developmental player rather than cast him aside. He’s a tenacious blocker who is integral to the Bills’ run game.”

Anderson Called ‘Biggest Surprise’ for Bills in 2026

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Anderson the “Biggest Surprise” on the Bills’ roster heading into Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The Buffalo Bills’ 30th-ranked defense has been an issue in 2026,” Knox wrote on October 17. “However, Buffalo is sitting at 4-1 because its offense has been one of the most productive in the league. Guard Alec Anderson has been a huge part of Buffalo’s offensive success, which has likely surprised most fans. A 2022 undrafted free agent out of UCLA, Anderson has long been a valuable depth piece for the Bills. However, he beat out free-agent addition Austin Corbett for the left-guard role in camp and hasn’t looked back. Austin has started every game and played 100 percent of the offensive snaps through five weeks. He has now also played more offensive snaps in 2026 than his previous career-high in a season.”

Bills Getting Incredible Value From Anderson

The Bills are paying a premium for elite, veteran offensive linemen to protect Allen: offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (3 years, $60 million), offensive tackle Spencer Brown (4 years, $72 million), and guard O’Cyrus Torrence (4 years, $78.4 million).

That’s why Anderson is such a steal on the 1-year, $2.5 million contract extension he signed on February 20.

No one can point to Anderson and say he’s a high-level starter — yet — but he doesn’t need to be. He’s competent and sometimes really good. Pro Football Focus had his overall grade at 60.7 over the first five games, ranking him 38th out of 75 eligible players at his position.