The Buffalo Bills parted ways with a key defensive back this weekend, but could have the chance to bring him back to the practice squad.

On Saturday, the Bills announced that versatile defensive back Jordan Hancock had returned from injured reserve and rejoined the active roster. To make room for Hancock’s return, the Bills had to part ways with nickel cornerback Te’Cory Couch, a former practice squad member who earned a call-up to the active roster.

The Bills got some good news on Couch on Monday, clearing the way for his potential return.

Bills Can Bring Key Player Back to Practice Squad

As The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia noted, Couch went unclaimed and now has the chance to pick his next team. That could mean a return to Buffalo’s practice squad.

“Former Bills NCB Te’Cory Couch cleared waivers and is a free agent, according to the NFL’s daily transaction log. The Bills waived him on Saturday,” Buscaglia shared in a post on X.

Couch appeared in four games this season, playing in 15% of the team’s defensive snaps and 46% of special teams snaps. Couch had been called up twice from the practice squad before being signed to the active roster, so if he does return to the practice squad, he would have just one more elevation.

Bills Get Big Debut From Amani Hooker

The Bills made a big move for their secondary last week, landing Amani Hooker in a trade with the Tennessee Titans on deadline day. Hooker led the team in snaps in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, coming close two times to making an interception.

“It’s gonna come,” Hooker told reporters after the game, via USA Today’s Bills Wire.

Hooker came into this week leading the NFL with five interceptions, adding some big play ability to a Bills secondary that struggled throughout the first month of the season. Hooker said he got acclimated to Buffalo quickly and likes playing alongside his new teammates.

“It was great,” Hooker said. “I had a lot of fun with the guys, man. All week long, I just wanted to build trust, and the guys trusted me out there.”

The Bills have seen marked improvement on defense over the last three weeks, though much of it came against backup quarterbacks in multi-score wins over the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Jets.