Buffalo Bills $21M Pass Rusher Gets Concerning News on Future Amid Struggles

The Buffalo Bills defense is looking much different, and some players’ playing time has diminished.

Buffalo is coming off a lopsided 31-12 win over the New York Jets on the road on Sunday to improve to 8-1 on the season and the best record in the AFC.

The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in another AFC East showdown.

Buffalo Bills Seemingly Bench Michael Hoecht

The Bills dominated the Jets on Sunday as the defense has been solid over the past few weeks.

On Sunday, Buffalo dominated the Jets, but pass rusher Michael Hoecht didn’t have much of a role. Rookie T.J. Parker got more playing time, and Bills reporter Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic

“The Bills went from a total platoon change of Parker and Hoecht subbing in to just one of Rousseau or Chubb coming out for Parker. … That wasn’t the only change for Hoecht, whose defensive role was almost completely vanquished before garbage time,” Buscaglia wrote. “He was no longer part of the obvious pass-rush unit, as he had been all season. Rather than subbing in Hoecht, the Bills kept a second interior defensive lineman in to rush the passer with the outside linebackers.”

Hoecht is in the second year of his three-year, $21 million deal. He was stellar last season but tore his Achilles and has struggled to get back to form this year. And Buscaglia believes Hoecht’s lack of snaps could be something that sticks going forward.

“This switch was necessary, as Hoecht had struggled to generate pressure all year. His 7.7 percent pressure rate through Week 9 ranked 139th out of 183 defenders with at least 100 pass-rush snaps, according to TruMedia. It is also well below Oliver (16.7 percent) and Walker (11.7 percent). Taking either of those two off the field for Hoecht actively worsened the Bills’ pass rush. They recognized this and made the change, and it seems like one that will stick when their rush group is healthy.”

Hoecht has recorded 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.

Buffalo Pleased With Win Over Jets

The Bills improved to 8-1 with a solid win over the Jets on the road.

Although New York isn’t a legit contender, Bills head coach Joe Brady believes it was the best win of the season.

“This is the best win we’ve had this season,” Brady said following Buffalo’s fifth-consecutive win and its first AFC East victory of the season. “I know it might not seem like that, but to go on the road, to get back on a Monday Night football, a physical game, the guys coming back, we’re getting back real early Tuesday morning to be able to reset and get their bodies ready to go to go back on the road.”

It’s a surprising take from Brady, as Buffalo has beaten better teams, but Brady is pleased with how his team is playing.