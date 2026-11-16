Bills QB Josh Allen Puts His Team on Notice After Blowout Jets Win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn’t pleased with his team’s blowout win over the New York Jets.

The Bills shook off a slow start and scored three second-half touchdowns en route to a 31-12 win, their fifth straight. Allen had a shaky performance in the game, and afterward the Bills quarterback had some words of warning for his offense.

Josh Allen Not Satisfied With Jets Win

Allen finished the game completing 11-of-21 passes for 196 yards with one touchdown and one interception, adding two more touchdowns on the ground. But the Bills quarterback said his team still should have played better against the 2-7 opponent.

“There’s still so much to learn from and grow from,” Allen said, via The Associated Press. “And we’re not playing our best football right now.”

Allen added that the final score wasn’t a great indicator of how well his team played.

“Honestly, offensively, we didn’t play too well,” Allen said. “I know you can look at the stats sheet and (see) 31 points. I didn’t feel like the first half we executed the way we wanted to.”