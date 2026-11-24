The NFL is already heading towards one of the more remarkable Thanksgiving schedules in recent memory, but there is a Taylor Swift– and Hailee Steinfeld-sized question ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs–Buffalo Bills primetime game. NBC and NFL executives would likely love to see both stars in attendance for the Chiefs-Bills game.

Steinfeld is Josh Allen’s wife, while Swift married Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July at Madison Square Garden, just in case anyone has avoided any form of news or social media over the last six months.

The challenge is there is no guarantee that either Swift or Steinfeld attends the game. Casual NFL fans are also pondering whether we could witness a Thanksgiving moment between Swift and Steinfeld.

There is a chance that the NFL goes 0-2 in celebrity sightings. Swift does not typically attend Chiefs’ road games, and the music icon skipped the Chiefs’ Thanksgiving matchup in Dallas in 2025.

The star’s absence from Chiefs’ road games has been tied to potential security concerns, but this appears to simply be speculation.

Swift did travel to Buffalo for a Chiefs-Bills game in 2024, but this was an NFL playoff matchup. As for Steinfeld, the actress is not a lock either as Allen’s wife does not attend every Bills game.

If this were odds for an NFL game, Steinfeld would be more of a favorite to attend than Swift.

Yet, the two stars do share a personal connection for fans holding out hope that Swift and Steinfeld could both attend.

Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Has Not Confirmed Attendance Plans for Chiefs-Bills Thanksgiving Game

Steinfeld has yet to reveal her Thanksgiving plans, but the actress admitted that preparing for the holidays can be stressful. This will mark the couple’s first Thanksgiving as parents.

“The prep and the cooking and all that is, you know… fun until it’s not,” Steinfeld told Extra during a Nov. 12 interview. “It’s a lot of work.”

“This is my first holiday with a baby, though, so we’re excited to make the holidays a little extra special this year.”

Taylor Swift & Hailee Steinfeld Share Personal Connection Ahead of Chiefs-Bills Showdown

There is a viral photo circulating of Swift and Steinfeld sharing a holiday moment together in 2013. Steinfeld was asked about the photo during a recent media appearance ahead of her starring role in the movie “Hexed.”

“Taylor and I had just exchanged Christmas presents and the bows on our heads were from the wrapping of the presents, if I’m remembering correctly,” Steinfeld told a reporter when she was asked about the old photo with Swift.

“And hold on, wait, yeah, hold on, we were excited about our taglines on our cards which mine said, oh shoot, I don’t remember whose was whose but it was ‘Merry Swiftmas and Hailee New Year’ or something like that.”

The Chiefs-Bills game is already going to be one of the biggest matchups during the NFL season. On the small chance that both Swift and Steinfeld attend the holiday matchup in Buffalo, the attention on the primetime game could escalate astronomically.