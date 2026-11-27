Brittany Mahomes has never been shy about letting NFL officials hear it when things don’t go the Kansas City Chiefs’ way.

Thanksgiving night was no different.

After Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass drilled a 57-yard field goal as time expired to give Buffalo a 13-10 win at Highmark Stadium, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to her Instagram story to rip the referees over an overturned catch by wide receiver Rashee Rice late in the fourth quarter.

“HAHAHAHAHAHA WHAT A JOKE,” Brittany wrote. “Guess we can’t even play football without getting it called against us… not sure what an actual catch is after that I guess? I don’t wanna hear s*** anymore from anyone.”

It’s the second time this month she’s gone after the officials too. She did the same after a false-start penalty wiped out a potential go-ahead touchdown in the Chiefs’ 28-24 loss to the Denver Broncos. However, she didn’t get much sympathy this time.

Fans Mercilessly Troll Brittany Mahomes

In addition to her initial post, Brittany also posted five more slides questioning the overturned call, then closed with a photo of referee Alex Kemp at a warning station on the Bills’ sideline, captioned: “This would be front page news if he was on the Chiefs sideline.”

The comment section was pretty ruthless, especially from fans who feel the Chiefs have gotten the benefit of the doubt for years.

“Patrick Mahomes’ wife complaining about the refs is rich. They got calls for 5 years,” one fan wrote.

“It’s years of karma finally catching up,” another quipped.

“Because for years KC got ref calls in their favor so she can shut up,” one user replied.

“Good god, she is insufferable,” another fan added.

“Chiefs fans more upset with correct calls by refs than their team only getting to red zone twice and scoring 10 points,” one commenter noted.

“I hate the Bills but the ball literally hit the ground. These have been called no catches for years,” the fan wrote.

It wasn’t long ago that the Chiefs were on the other side of a call like this.

In the 2024 AFC Championship, wide receiver Xavier Worthy was awarded a catch at the Bills’ 3-yard line even though the ball hit the ground, and Kansas City went on to win 32-29 and reach Super Bowl LIX.

Was Brittany Mahomes Right About the Rashee Rice Call?

With the game tied 10-10 and under two minutes left, the Chiefs faced third-and-10 at their own 9-yard line.

Mahomes found Rice, who made a one-handed grab with Bills safety Amani Hooker on him, and the officials on the field ruled it an 11-yard catch and a first down.

However, the NFL’s replay center in New York overturned it. NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth said Rice had the ball in his right hand when he hit the ground and his hand slid up the ball, which the league ruled a loss of control.

The Chiefs punted from their own end zone. Two possessions later, Matt Araiza’s punt was partially blocked with 15 seconds left. Greg Dortch returned it to the 39-yard line, and Bass won it at the gun.

Head coach Andy Reid wasn’t buying the reversal.

“Normally, in those kind of situations, it’s gotta be clear and obvious,” Reid said. “To me, that was not clear and obvious. I saw he had control of the ball and his elbow hit and then the ball hit, but he had control.”

Asked whether he caught the ball, Rice replied, “Yes, I did.”

His quarterback was more careful.

“I thought from my angle when I threw the ball,” Mahomes said. “I thought his hand was under the ball, but I haven’t seen the replay. So I can’t put too much into it.”