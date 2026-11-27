The Buffalo Bills are beginning a campaign to win a major award for kicker Tyler Bass after their win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo beat the Chiefs 13-10 on a game-winning, time-expiring field goal by Tyler Bass.

With the win, the Bills improved to 10-1 and are now in firm control of being the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Buffalo Bills Want Tyler Bass to be CPOY

The Bills opted not to bring in any kickers to compete with Bass after missing last season due to an injury.

Before missing all of 2025, Bass struggled the year before, and many fans wanted him cut. Yet, Buffalo kept faith in him, and he hit two 50+ field goals against the Chiefs and has only missed one field goal this year.

After the Bills beat the Chiefs, long snapper Reid Ferguson believes Bass should be in the running to win Comeback Player of the Year.

“I would say he missed all season last year, and he’s coming back,” Ferguson said to Ryan Talbot. “I think coming into this week, he was the No. 1 point scorer in the NFL with field goals and extra points. That’s a testament to the work he’s put in to come back.

“We all believe, and he believes, he’s one of the best kickers in the league. Coach Brady putting him out there for those situations at the end proves that. 54 to tie the game and 57 to win it at the end. I think that proves a point.”

Bass should be in the running for Comeback Player of the Year after missing all of last season. Yet, kickers rarely win awards, so it does seem unlikely, but Ferguson wants Bass to be in that conversation.

Bass is 26-of-27 in field goals, while going 6-for-7 on 50+.

Patrick Mahomes is the runaway favorite to win the award, while Bass isn’t even listed by the oddsmakers.

Joe Brady Praises Tyler Bass

After the Bills win over the Chiefs on Thanksgiving, head coach Joe Brady had high praise for Bass.

Brady was impressed with Bass nailing two 50+-yard field goals late in the game, especially in that weather.

“I’m so proud of him…I didn’t say anything to him; that’s just the faith that I have in him, and everyone’s going to talk about that last kick, but the previous kick was not easy,” Brady said postgame. “It wasn’t like that was a chip shot, and that changed the football game… He has the faith of this football team and the belief of this football team, and that was where I didn’t have any [hesitation].”

The Bills will return to the field on Dec. 6 against the New England Patriots.