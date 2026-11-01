Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got an early start before Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Allen and the Bills are coming out of the bye week and face a showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, who are getting quarterback Lamar Jackson back after missing games with an injured ankle. The game is important for the team’s playoff standing, and Allen turned heads with his approach for the game.

Josh Allen’s Early Start for Ravens Game

As reporter Cameron Wolfe noted, Allen was one of the earliest to arrive at Highmark Stadium in the hours before the game.

“Josh Allen arrived at 8:30am today,” Wolfe wrote in a post on X. “Nearly 5 hours before game time. Much earlier than most of team. He was walking the field at 9:30. He’s ready to go.”

The Bills are heading into this week’s game tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC, led mostly by Allen and a league-best offense. As The Associated Press noted, the Bills scored on 36 of 58 possessions not ending in kneel-downs, though Allen believes there’s still room for improvement.

“We feel like we’re still striving to play our best football,” Allen said.

Josh Allen Shared Praise for Lamar Jackson

Allen gave some praise to Jackson before the game, saying his fellow 2018 rookie is one of the best players in the league.

“He’s been one of the best if not the best, quarterbacks. And what he’s consistently done when he’s on the field is unbelievable,” Allen said, via The Associated Press. “He’s a very special player and I’ve got so much respect for him.

“That’s why you play this game is to have matchups like this.”