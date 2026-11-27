Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen escaped Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a win — an ugly one.

Allen threw two interceptions, but got some huge plays from Buffalo’s special teams to lead up to a walkoff field goal from Tyler Bass.

Josh Allen Vows to Improve

After the game, Allen got brutally hones about his poor performance.

Speaking to reporters after the Thanksgiving win, Allen admitted that he played a terrible game and said he needs to improve for the sake of his team.

“I have to be better. I will be better,” Allen said, via reporter Matthew Bove.

Allen completed just 10 of 21 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions, also taking two sacks for a net loss of 17 yards.

Bove noted that Allen acknowledged the poor weather conditions, some of the worst the Bills have played in across his career.

“Allen went on to say he hasn’t played well for two games. Said it was one of the worst weather games he’s played in but it’s not an excuse because everyone had to play in it,” Bove noted.