The Buffalo Bills just needed a little local flavor — and a little local magic — to cap off Thanksgiving Day with a 13-10 walk-off win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the new Highmark Stadium.

In the end, fan favorite linebacker and local product Joe Andreessen — who grew up just 18 miles from the stadium — came through with a blocked punt in the pouring rain to set up a game-winning 57-yard field goal by Tyler Bass as time expired.

“Buffalo Joe comes through,” NBC color commentator Cris Collinsworth said on the broadcast.

“‘Buffalo Joe’ Andreessen helps set up the game-winner by getting his hands on the punt!” Buffalo Sports Talk wrote on its official X account. “What a moment. What a win.”

The Bills improved to 10-1 with the win — their 7th straight win.

Bills Just Signed Andreessen to Contract Extension

The Bills signed Andreessen to a 2-year, $3 million contract extension on October 3.

Andreesen, 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds, made the Bills roster as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after earning FCS All-American honors at Bryant in 2022 before transferring to the University of Buffalo for his final season in 2023.

Andreessen Earned Famous Nickname From Allen

Andreessen, 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds, made the Bills roster on the strength of his play in the 2024 preseason and earned an all-time nickname from NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen — Buffalo Joe.

“Andreessen is far beyond a cute story at this point, as he is legitimately one of the best special teams players in the NFL,” SB Nation’s Sean Murphy wrote on July 29. “He is a far more dynamic athlete than many people realize, as he is fast (4.64-second 40-yard dash, 4.22-second 20-yard shuttle), strong (32 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press), and explosive (38″ vertical and 10’2″ broad jump). His Relative Athletic Score, or RAS, was a 9.35 based on his Pro Day results. In short, Andreessen is a dynamic athlete, not just some local kid living out a dream.”