Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is getting ready for some harsh conditions before his team’s Thanksgiving night game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Video showed the Bills quarterback warming up during a driving rainstorm in the hours before the critical AFC showdown. The game is expected to take place during some extreme weather, which could force both teams to adjust their strategies.

Josh Allen Gets Drenched Before Chiefs Game

The video, posted by reporter Josh Reed, showed Allen slinging the ball while wearing a grey hoodie.

“Josh Allen cutting it thru the wind and rain,” Reed wrote.

The forecast called for heavy rain during the game along with driving winds.

“A gust at the wrong moment can push a field goal wide or send a deep pass off target. With rain, a slick football can make even a routine catch or handoff harder to secure,” noted AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys, via the Democrat & Chronicle.

There is expected to be up to two inches of rain in the hours before the game, though the team’s new Highmark Stadium has a grass field with a drainage system meant to alleviate the impact of heavy rains.

Bills Could Rely Heavily on Running Game

If the rain and wind end up being as intense as predicted, the Bills could focus more heavily on running back James Cook.

Chiefs edge rusher Chris Jones said his team will need to stop Cook if they want to win.

“Cook has been a dynamic force for them,” Jones said, via SB Nation’s Arrowhead Pride. “He can break it at any moment. I think it’s an emphasis on stopping him, first and foremost. Try to contain Josh Allen, but mainly stopping him.”

“He’s such a dynamic back,” Jones added. “He offers so many problems to many different levels whether it’s catching out of the backfield and running it, or cutting it back… I think the main goal, No. 1, is stopping Cook.” Jones also said his team will hae a challenge in stopping Allen, who he compared to legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.