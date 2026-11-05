Bills WR Joshua Palmer Gets Bad News Amid Trade Rumors

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer missed practice on Thursday, leaving an uncertain future for this week amid rumors that he could be hitting the trade block.

Palmer was knocked out of Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens with a hamstring injury, and has remained out to start the week. The Bills could be forced to turn to a rookie, and the injury could complicate any potential plans to explore trades for the veteran receiver.

Joshua Palmer in Danger of Missing Monday’s Game

The Bills announced on Thursday that Palmer was not able to practice as he still deals with the hamstring injury. Palmer was one of five players who did not practice, joining linemen Dion Dawkins and Alec Anderson, defensive lineman Greg Gaines, and running back Ty Johnson.

Palmer has endured an up-and-down season, making just four receptions but averaging 29.2 yards per catch, for 117 total yards and two touchdowns. Palmer has also made some critical mistakes, including drops.

If he is not able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, the Bills could turn to rookie Skyler Bell. The team could also get a boost from the return of receiver DJ Moore, who had missed several games with a shoulder injury and was hurt in Sunday’s game. Moore is expected to play against the Vikings.

Bills Could Trade Joshua Palmer

While the Bills are expected to be buyers at the upcoming trade deadline, Palmer has been identified as one of the players the Bills could move as they aim to improve weaker areas, including their secondary.

SI.com reporter Randy Gurzi noted that Palmer has risen to the top of the list, surpassing third-year receiver Keon Coleman as the team’s best trade asset.

“As far as players who could be moved, Buffalo is very thin on that front. There was a time when Keon Coleman was considered a trade asset, but he’s been finally coming on strong,” Gurzi wrote.

“With that being the case, the one name to watch is Joshua Palmer. A free agency addition in 2025, Palmer hasn’t been an ideal fit and had a debut season to forget in Buffalo. He started out the 2026 campaign on a high note, catching touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 2. Since then, however, he’s been quiet and has just four receptions on the season.”

Gurzi suggested the Bills could land a late-round draft pick in exchange for Palmer, who has a track record of NFL success.