Bills Named a Top Team in Major Trade for $106 Million Superstar as ‘Obvious Target’

According to the latest NFL rumors, the Buffalo Bills are pushing to upgrade the team’s defense ahead of the trade deadline on November 10. Just how aggressive the Bills will be in the coming days remains to be seen.

Buffalo is being floated as a top landing spot for really big fish as an “obvious target.” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox is urging the Bills to trade their 2027 first-round pick in order to land a top pass rusher or another key defender.

The analyst named Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby as an “obvious target” for Buffalo.

“Alternatively, the Bills could boost their pass defense by improving a pass rush that has logged just 11 sacks so far,” Knox wrote in an October 31, story titled, “6 NFL Teams That Should Follow Bears by Trading 2027 1st-Round Picks at the 2026 Deadline.”

“Maxx Crosby would be an obvious target if Beane can juggle the salary cap, while edge-rushers like Khalil Mack, Will McDonald IV, Jermaine Johnson II, and Josh Sweat should also be on Buffalo’s radar.”

Let’s explore the latest Bills news and rumors.

NFL Trade Rumors: The Raiders Are Unlikely to Trade Maxx Crosby

The challenge is the Raiders do not appear eager to move Crosby after the failed blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. Buffalo would likely need to wow Las Vegas with a blockbuster trade offer, and acquiring Crosby presents its own financial challenges for Buffalo as well.

“Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby does not appear to be going anywhere, league sources told ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed in a November 1, article titled, “Sources: Raiders not planning on trading Maxx Crosby, who wants to stay.”

“Unlike last year, when Crosby openly wondered about his future in Las Vegas, this year he doesn’t want to go anywhere and the Raiders currently have no plans to trade him, according to league sources,” Schefter added.

“The Raiders haven’t had any discussions this season with any teams about a potential Crosby deal, sources said.”

Bills Rumors: Buffalo Is Exploring NFL Trades to Give Defense a Boost

Crosby is on a lucrative three-year, $106 million contract slated to go through the 2029 NFL season. Even if the Bills could pry Crosby away from the Raiders, Buffalo would need to get creative given the franchise’s limited cap space.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported that Buffalo is doing their “due diligence” on a potential trade in order to upgrade the team’s defense. Fans should not expect the Bills to strike a blockbuster trade, the NFL insider added.

“While sources say Buffalo is doing its due diligence and could make a trade for defense in the next week, with just $3 million in cap space, there won’t be a Jeffery Simmons-level trade,” Jones noted in an October 30, article titled, “What I’m Hearing: John Harbaugh’s bold Simmons pursuit, Jonathan Taylor’s uncertain future, Caleb Williams’ costly stand.”

“Buffalo’s defense will have to get it figured out with guys they have, and the Bills believe it starts with more time on task and cleaning up some of the penalties.”