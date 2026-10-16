Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Announces Personal News Before Raiders Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin could be moving into a bigger role on the field this season, all while he’s taking part in a very personal endeavor off it.
Hamlin has seen an increase in playing time due to some injuries in the secondary, including an unusual role in the team’s Monday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran safety is seen as a candidate to move back into the starting lineup on a permanent basis.
He is also taking on an important role for the team, announcing that he will be representing the Bills in the NFL’s 2026 Nation of Lifesavers Player Ambassador Class.
Damar Hamlin Giving Back to His Community
As reporter Zachary Penque of WGRZ in Buffalo reported, Hamlin is joining other NFL players to promote CPR education through public service announcements and community initiatives. Hamlin has taken an active role in promoting life-saving measures after his on-field cardiac arrest during a 2023 game.
Hamlin is a returning ambassador, saying the initiative is very personal for him.
“CPR gave me a second chance at life, and that is something I will never take for granted,” Hamlin said, via WGRZ. “I’m here today with a purpose bigger than myself thanks to the people around me who knew what to do and were prepared to act. I’m proud to continue serving as an ambassador alongside the American Heart Association, the Buffalo Bills and the NFL, using my story to inspire more people to learn CPR because it has the power to save lives.”
Damar Hamlin Active in Charitable Efforts
Hamlin has been active in charitable efforts in recent years, many of them supporting his Chasing Ms Foundation. In September, he traveled down the New York State Thruway to Rochester to host a Home Run Derby.
“Damar Hamlin signing some autographs for #BillsMafia ahead of ESL Ballpark’s home run derby tonight,” noted reporter Ian Mills in a post on X.
The event was co-hosted by the Rochester Red Wings, which announced that some local players would be involved.
“We’re excited to bring the Rochester baseball community together for this event once again this year,” Dan Mason, Red Wings general manager, told WHEC-TV in Rochester. “It’s a great way to close out the amateur baseball year and showcase some talent in the local high school and college ranks.”
Hamlin has played an important role for the Bills this year, filling in as the team’s starting nickel cornerback in last week’s win over the Rams. Some team insiders have floated him as a starting candidate amid struggles for veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
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