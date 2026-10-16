Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Announces Personal News Before Raiders Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin could be moving into a bigger role on the field this season, all while he’s taking part in a very personal endeavor off it.

Hamlin has seen an increase in playing time due to some injuries in the secondary, including an unusual role in the team’s Monday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran safety is seen as a candidate to move back into the starting lineup on a permanent basis.

He is also taking on an important role for the team, announcing that he will be representing the Bills in the NFL’s 2026 Nation of Lifesavers Player Ambassador Class.

Damar Hamlin Giving Back to His Community

As reporter Zachary Penque of WGRZ in Buffalo reported, Hamlin is joining other NFL players to promote CPR education through public service announcements and community initiatives. Hamlin has taken an active role in promoting life-saving measures after his on-field cardiac arrest during a 2023 game.

Hamlin is a returning ambassador, saying the initiative is very personal for him.

“CPR gave me a second chance at life, and that is something I will never take for granted,” Hamlin said, via WGRZ. “I’m here today with a purpose bigger than myself thanks to the people around me who knew what to do and were prepared to act. I’m proud to continue serving as an ambassador alongside the American Heart Association, the Buffalo Bills and the NFL, using my story to inspire more people to learn CPR because it has the power to save lives.”