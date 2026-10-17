Bills Urged to Make Tre’Davious White Decision Amid Secondary Struggles

The Buffalo Bills made some sweeping changes to their secondary this offseason with the arrival of new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, but one analyst believes they could shore up some early season struggles by bringing back one of their cast-offs.

The Bills parted ways with veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White, who hit free agency and remains unsigned through the first month of the NFL season. SI.com writer Ralph Ventre suggested that White could be the perfect candidate to help the team steady their rocky secondary and help mentor a young player who is at the epicenter of those struggles.

Tre’Davious White Could Make Perfect Fit in Buffalo

The Bills already parted ways with White once before, cutting him as part of a sweeping set of cap-saving moves in the 2024 offseason. He returned before the start of the 2025 season, playing an important role as a starter and mentor for rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

Hairston has continued to struggle this season, however, and Ventre believes that White could be a steadying presence for him.

“At this point in the season, White is likely the best available option to pursue. Bringing in any other decent player would seemingly require a trade,” Ventre wrote.

Ventre added that White had a propensity for big plays in the 2025 season, and could do it again with a return.

“At the least, White would provide mentorship for Hairston and [rookie Davison] Igbinosun to go along with a positive locker room presence. At the most, he’ll create a victory-clinching interception by tipping a Trevor Lawrence pass into Cole Bishop’s hands in the playoffs.”

Ventre added that Bills general manager Brandon Beane hinted in the offseason that the team hadn’t closed the door on a return for White, though they went through training camp and the start of the regular season without any moves to bring him back.

Tre’Davious White Asked for Return to Buffalo Last Year

White has shown a strong connection to Buffalo, the team that drafted him in 2017. After signing with the team in 2025, White said he told his agent that he wasn’t interested in any other offers.

“I feel in place, I feel at home, so for that, I’m forever grateful and I’m so thankful to be back for sure,” White said. “This is the only place I want to be, this is the right way, this is how it’s supposed to be for me.”

“You guys don’t understand how much it meant to me that these guys reached out and thought enough of me to bring me back,” he added. “I told my agent, man, look, if you can’t get Buffalo on the line just don’t call me. This is the place I want to be.”