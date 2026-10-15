Hi, Subscriber

Bills’ Edge Bradley Chubb Reveals What Provoked Alaric Jackson to Punch Him

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Bradley Chubb edge rusher
Getty
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Bradley Chubb #9 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after sacking Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb was involved in an incident after the team’s overtime 37-34 win against the Los Angeles Rams that saw him get physically hit by Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NFL announced that they had reduced Jackson’s suspension from two games to just one for his role in the incident. Speaking to ESPN’s Nick Suss during his practice media availability, Chubb revealed exactly what he said to the Rams offensive lineman to provoke such a strong reaction.

Bradley Chubb Reveals What He Said to Alaric Jackson

Bradley Chubb edge rusher
GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Bradley Chubb #9 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after sacking Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

“I’ll tell you exactly what I said.” Chubb detailed to reporters on Wednesday.

“I’ve heard I was talking about his mom. That’s not true at all. I said, ‘We’re gonna see y’all’s ass again. And when we see you again, all that chipping ain’t gonna save you. That tight end and guard is not going to save you.’ He said, ‘What’d you say?’ I said, ‘That chip’s not gonna save you. The guard’s not gonna save you.’ And then boom.”

So a comment from Chubb that concerned him beating Jackson one-on-one next time they play each other; Chubb claiming that the the chip blocks from the tight end and the guard will not be able to stop to stop him next time they face off; lead to him being punched in the face.

Chubb did admit that he started the conversation that lead to a confrontation with Jackson.

The Bills travel to Las Vegas to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, where the former Dolphins edge rusher will hope to avoid being punched.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

0 Comments

Bills’ Edge Bradley Chubb Reveals What Provoked Alaric Jackson to Punch Him

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x