Bills’ Edge Bradley Chubb Reveals What Provoked Alaric Jackson to Punch Him

Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb was involved in an incident after the team’s overtime 37-34 win against the Los Angeles Rams that saw him get physically hit by Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NFL announced that they had reduced Jackson’s suspension from two games to just one for his role in the incident. Speaking to ESPN’s Nick Suss during his practice media availability, Chubb revealed exactly what he said to the Rams offensive lineman to provoke such a strong reaction.

Bradley Chubb Reveals What He Said to Alaric Jackson

“I’ll tell you exactly what I said.” Chubb detailed to reporters on Wednesday.

“I’ve heard I was talking about his mom. That’s not true at all. I said, ‘We’re gonna see y’all’s ass again. And when we see you again, all that chipping ain’t gonna save you. That tight end and guard is not going to save you.’ He said, ‘What’d you say?’ I said, ‘That chip’s not gonna save you. The guard’s not gonna save you.’ And then boom.”

So a comment from Chubb that concerned him beating Jackson one-on-one next time they play each other; Chubb claiming that the the chip blocks from the tight end and the guard will not be able to stop to stop him next time they face off; lead to him being punched in the face.

Chubb did admit that he started the conversation that lead to a confrontation with Jackson.

The Bills travel to Las Vegas to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, where the former Dolphins edge rusher will hope to avoid being punched.