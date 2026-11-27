The Buffalo Bills edged out a 13-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Night.

The weather conditions were miserable, which made both offenses struggle, yet it was the Bills who ended up getting a thrilling win.

Buffalo is now 10-1 and will return to the field on Dec. 6 against the New England Patriots.

Brittany Mahomes Takes Aim at Refs

After the Bills beat the Chiefs at the end of regulation, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick, took to her Instagram stories and ripped the refs.

Mahomes believes the refs were against the Chiefs and practically handed the Bills the win.

Can’t really blame Brittany Mahomes for forgetting about a decade full of officiating helping the Chiefs https://t.co/054sAw5i19 pic.twitter.com/DDhF174Ro5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 27, 2026

“HAHAHAHAHAHA WHAT A JOKE Guess we can’t even play football without getting it called against us… not sure what an actual catch is after that I guess? I don’t wanna hear s**t anymore from anyone,” Mahomes wrote on her Instagram story.

It’s a wild claim from Mahomes, as she believes the refs handed the Bills the win against the Chiefs. Yet, many NFL fans ripped her apart on social media as many fans have accused the Chiefs of getting favorable calls for years now.

“That family has always been gone deaf and just ignorant, no one’s surprised,” a fan wrote.

“Funny seeing Chiefs fans complain about refs,” a fan added.

“She is, like all Chiefs fans, insufferable,” a fan wrote.

“Because for years KC got ref calls in their favor so she can shut up,” a fan concluded.

It’s clear many fans disagree with Mahomes’ post, as the Bills ended up winning 13-10 fair and square.

Buffalo Bills Special Teams Made the Difference

The Bills’ special teams were the difference, as kicker Tyler Bass made two 50+ field goals, and punter Tommy Doman Jr. was stellar.

Buffalo’s special teams also blocked the final punt of the game, which set up Bass’ game-winning field goal.

“I’m so proud of him…I didn’t say anything to him; that’s just the faith that I have in him, and everyone’s going to talk about that last kick, but the previous kick was not easy,” head coach Joe Brady said about Bass. “It wasn’t like that was a chip shot, and that changed the football game… He has the faith of this football team and the belief of this football team, and that was where I didn’t have any [hesitation].”

Bass, meanwhile, believes it’s one of the worst weather games he can remember.

“I’ve played in a lot of bad conditions here; [That] definitely was up there as far as conditions-wise,” Bass said. “But I just treat it as the next one and just try to put my best foot forward and trust it… I try to treat every kick the same. At the end of the day, they’re all worth three points, so it doesn’t matter if it’s from five yards or from sixty yards. Just gotta treat them all the same.”

Regardless, the Bills got the win, and Bass played a huge role.