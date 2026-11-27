One Buffalo Bills starter is developing a habit of delivering big hits on Kansas City Chiefs tight end and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Travis Kelce.
Bills safety Cole Bishop once again delivered a massive hit on Kelce in Thursday’s 13-10 Thanksgiving Day win over the Chiefs — this time a hit directly to Kelce’s kidneys that drew criticism for Bishop’s style of play and left Kelce in obvious, immediate pain.
“Travis Kelce took a shot from Cole Bishop,” Touchdown Radar wrote on its official X account on Thursday night. “The Chiefs TE got hit in the back by the Bills safety late in the first half in Buffalo, and Chiefs fans are calling it dirty.”
Bishop laid a similarly big hit on Kelce during a 28-21 win over the Chiefs in Week 9 of the 2025 regular season.
“Chiefs TE Travis Kelce took an absolute shot to his back from Bills S Cole Bishop late in the 2nd quarter,” Banged Up Bills wrote on X. “Bishop hasn’t been shy to lay the lumber on Kelce with a hard hit last time they met in 2025.”
“Not the first time Cole Bishop has served Kelce his papers,” Bills fan Josh Folan wrote on his official X account.
Kelce finished with 4 receptions for 71 yards. Bishop had 5 tackles as the Bills improved to 10-1 and won their seventh straight game.
Cole Bishop Called ‘Centerpiece’ Star for Bills
Bishop is in his second season as a full-time starter and has 59 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 3 TFLs, and 1 forced fumble through 10 games.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Bishop on his list of the NFL’s possible “Breakout Stars” in the preseason.
“Over the past year, however, safety Cole Bishop has (become) Buffalo’s centerpiece star of the future,” Knox wrote on July 5. “A second-round pick out of Utah in 2024, Bishop appeared in 16 games as a rookie but made only four starts. He started all 17 games this past season, though, and performed extremely well. Bishop tallied 85 tackles, two sacks, seven passes defended, and three interceptions while playing 91 percent of the defensive snaps. He also allowed an opposing passer rating of only 65.6 in coverage. He also filled multiple roles on the defense, seeing time at free safety, in the slot, and in the box. If Bishop can build on his impressive sophomore campaign, he’ll cement himself as a mainstay in the secondary and one of the faces of Buffalo’s defense.”
Bills Have Contract Decision Looming for Bishop
Bishop has plenty of motivation to perform at the highest level in 2026. He’s headed into the 3rd season of his 4-year, $6.5 million rookie contract and could play his way into a lucrative contract extension after the season.
The Bills, however, made a big move to improve their safeties at the trade deadline, landing Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker.
Hooker himself has cashed in twice on big-money deals in his career — a 3-year, $30 million contract extension in 2022 and a 3-year, $40.5 million contract extension in 2025. Hooker will have approximately $76.1 million in career earnings when his current deal expires after the 2028 season.
Bills Starter Called Out for ‘Dirty’ Hit on Travis Kelce