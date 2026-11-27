One Buffalo Bills starter is developing a habit of delivering big hits on Kansas City Chiefs tight end and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Travis Kelce.

Bills safety Cole Bishop once again delivered a massive hit on Kelce in Thursday’s 13-10 Thanksgiving Day win over the Chiefs — this time a hit directly to Kelce’s kidneys that drew criticism for Bishop’s style of play and left Kelce in obvious, immediate pain.

“Travis Kelce took a shot from Cole Bishop,” Touchdown Radar wrote on its official X account on Thursday night. “The Chiefs TE got hit in the back by the Bills safety late in the first half in Buffalo, and Chiefs fans are calling it dirty.”

Bishop laid a similarly big hit on Kelce during a 28-21 win over the Chiefs in Week 9 of the 2025 regular season.

“Chiefs TE Travis Kelce took an absolute shot to his back from Bills S Cole Bishop late in the 2nd quarter,” Banged Up Bills wrote on X. “Bishop hasn’t been shy to lay the lumber on Kelce with a hard hit last time they met in 2025.”

“Not the first time Cole Bishop has served Kelce his papers,” Bills fan Josh Folan wrote on his official X account.

Kelce finished with 4 receptions for 71 yards. Bishop had 5 tackles as the Bills improved to 10-1 and won their seventh straight game.

Cole Bishop Called ‘Centerpiece’ Star for Bills

Bishop is in his second season as a full-time starter and has 59 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 3 TFLs, and 1 forced fumble through 10 games.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Bishop on his list of the NFL’s possible “Breakout Stars” in the preseason.