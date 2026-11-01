Buffalo Bills Seemingly Get Good News on Dalton Kincaid Ahead of Ravens Game

The Buffalo Bills look like they are poised to have tight end Dalton Kincaid active on Sunday.

Kincaid entered the game against the Baltimore Ravens with a questionable injury tag due to a chest injury. Yet, the star tight end should be in the lineup and potentially have a big role on offense.

Buffalo is a 3-point favorite at home against the Ravens on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

Buffalo Bills Get Good Injury News on Dalton Kincaid

Although Kincaid is listed as questionable, it seems like he will be active and playing on Sunday.

Bills reporter Thad Brown shared a video of Kincaid arriving to the stadium at the same time he does when he does play, which hints at him being active.

“Dalton Kincaid questionable to play today for Bills. But arriving at his typical 9 am time. Good early sign. Ty Johnson arriving also,” Brown wrote on X.

Kincaid arriving at his usual time is great news for the Bills and the offense. The tight end should have an impact role for Buffalo, especially in the red zone.

The star tight end has recorded 23 receptions for 315 yards and 1 touchdown. It’s been a lackluster season for the tight end, as in back-to-back games against the Patriots and Rams, he had just 1 reception for 7 yards, but against the Raiders he had 7 receptions for 38 yards.

Buffalo should try to get Kincaid more involved in the offense, and the Bills will have a chance on Sunday against the Ravens, as it appears he will be active.

Buffalo Expecting Tough Game Against Ravens

The Bills are coming off their bye week and will host the Ravens in a massive game on Sunday.

Buffalo knows Baltimore can pose problems on offense and defense, especially with quarterback Lamar Jackson back.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, meanwhile, knows he has to play smart against the Ravens defense.

“Obviously, we know the type of talent that they have on that side,” Allen said. “You have to be aware of a lot of guys: Hendrickson, getting after the quarterback, [Hamilton’s] all over the field, [Humphrey], same thing. Just the energy that they play with.

“They work extremely well together. [Smith’s] one of the best linebackers in the game, so we know what type of talent they have. We have to be on top of our game, have a good week of practice, get in the film room, try to break down whatever we can, have a good week and then go perform on Sunday.”

If Buffalo can get the win, the path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC would be alive.