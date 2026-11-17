The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL, but head coach Joe Brady isn’t happy with one aspect.

Buffalo improved to 8-1 with a lopsided road win over the New York Jets. The Bills are the top team in the AFC, but their schedule is set to get much more difficult.

The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Joe Brady Rips Buffalo Bills for Pre-Snap Penalties

In the Bills’ win over the Jets, Buffalo continued to commit too many penalties, which head coach Joe Brady wasn’t happy about.

Buffalo ranks third-worst in the league with 8.44 accepted penalties per game. Against the Jets, the Bills were penalized 10 times (seven accepted), and nine of them were pre-snap penalties, which Brady isn’t happy about.

“We’ve had two weeks in a row with special teams pre-snap penalties,” Brady said. “We had defensive penalties pre-snap (against the Jets). You guys know how I feel about penalties within the scheme of the game, and we’ve got to get the play started.”

The penalties didn’t cost Buffalo against the Jets, but they could against better teams. So, Brady called it embarrassing and something he needs the team to fix.

“Those are the things where it’s not winning football,” Brady said. “Whether we’re able to overcome (penalties) or not doesn’t make them right. We’re making it too hard on ourselves. The pre-snap penalties: it’s embarrassing.”

Buffalo is set to host the Dolphins on Sunday before a tough stretch that features games against the Chiefs, Packers, Patriots, Bears, and Broncos.

Buffalo ‘Proud’ of Divisional Win

Although Brady wasn’t pleased with penalties, he is happy the team got the win.

After the win, Brady said he was proud of how the Bills played and made adjustments after a tough first half.

“[We knew] it was going to be a tight game, a tough game in the first half,” Brady said postgame. “Were we going to be able to make adjustments and wear on a team for the final 30 [minutes]? And I thought we did a good job adjusting and getting the feel of it.

“… But I thought the guys responded in the second half. I think that was a big response. They went down and scored to start the second half, and I thought that was really good. And it kind of just shows how quick in the NFL, if you just keep staying with it and keep rolling with it, how quickly things can turn around. And so I’m proud of our guys for just staying with it.”

The Bills are 16.5-point favorites against the Dolphins on Sunday.