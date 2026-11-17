The Buffalo Bills could rely on a veteran cornerback against the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo is coming off a road win over the New York Jets to improve to 8-1 and is atop the AFC. The Bills have been playing great, but they did suffer some key injuries in the win, which could mean the team has to make some roster moves.

Buffalo is set to host the Dolphins on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills Predicted to Promote Tre’Davious White

In the Bills’ win over the Jets, starting cornerback Christian Benford suffered an injury, which is a bit of a concern.

However, if Benford can’t go, Bills reporter Joe Buscagalia of The Athletic believes the team will elevate Tre’Davious White from the practice squad.

“Tre’Davious White is on the practice squad, and this is why the Bills brought him back in the first place,” Buscagalia wrote. “That’s also why they decided against going after another veteran cornerback in the trade market. …

“If Benford has to miss any time, the Bills might need White to play as early as next week. And if it goes well enough, maybe even earn a bigger role as the year goes on.”

White would be entering his 11th NFL season. He signed with Buffalo’s practice squad during the year as he wanted to return after starting 16 games and playing well a year ago.

Buffalo selected White in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he became a lockdown corner. Although he’s no longer the No. 1 cornerback he once was, he can add some depth to the cornerback room if Benford is out.

White Believes He’s Ready to Play

White has been on the Bills’ practice squad and could get his first elevation against the Dolphins on Sunday.

The veteran cornerback spoke to The Athletic and admitted he’s feeling good and ready to play.

“Everybody’s been telling me I look good, so there it is. You know, I always leave it to my teammates and my peers,” the 31-year-old said. “I always say it like, ‘Hey, you see me out there and I look like I’m walking, just tell me to hang it up.’ And nobody told me to hang it up yet, Joe, so I’m good, man, I feel like I am good.”

White, meanwhile, has also been mentoring rookie Davison Igbinosun and sophomore Maxwell Hairston. It’s a different role for White, but along with mentoring, he knows he’s here to play.

“This ain’t have to be what it was; this is what I chose,” White said. “You know what I mean? I could have been anywhere else on a team, on a 53, playing right now, but I’m a Bill. … I mean, it’s bigger than me, man.”

“I know I can go out there and play right now. Movement good, body feels good, I know how I can play, but right now my role is to help the young guys out and to be that. But it’s hard, being that I just started every game last year, you know what I mean? And played good football. So it’s like, ‘Ahh.’ But I’m going to trust the process, and I’m gonna be here to cheer the guys on. But as I’m doing it, I’m definitely preparing to play, too.”

The Bills are 8-1.