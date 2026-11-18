Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are entering one of the most critical stretches of the season, and wife Hailee Steinfeld is keeping plenty busy herself.

The Academy Award-winning actress is nearing the debut of her new movie, and last week announced a new business partnership as well. Steinfeld celebrated the 100th issue of her Beau Society newsletter by telling followers about the launch of a new fragrance she is promoting.

Hailee Steinfeld’s New Project Launching Soon

In the issue of Beau Society published on Nov. 13, Steinfeld shared plans for a dinner party to celebrate both the issue and a new partnership with Estée Lauder, a partnership she first announced in July.

“When I started conceptualizing this dinner party to celebrate 100 issues of Beau Society and the launch of Estée Lauder Glimmer (the two timed up quite nicely), I knew I wanted to bring together a fun, unexpected (in the best way!) group of creative people,” Steinfeld wrote. “I dreamed of a party where a fashion stylist could meet a young up-and-coming designer. Where a writer could pitch a videographer a series idea they’ve been working on. Where someone might meet the exact person they needed to meet at this exact moment in their life who also just happened to be at a Beau dinner…”

Steinfeld shared images from the dinner, and revealed to fans how her plans for the newsletter have evolved since she first launched it.

“When I started Beau Society, I was craving connection,” Steinfeld wrote. “I wanted to build a space to have meaningful back-and-forth conversations with all of you. And as it’s grown, I also see Beau as a space for collaboration. I want to use this space to spotlight people who inspire me — whether they’re producing music, making a film, styling a movie, designing a small label, building a business, or, honestly, doing a little bit of all of it!! We all wear many hats, and that’s kind of the joy of being a creative. Spoiler alert: You’ll definitely see these faces featured in future issues!”

Steinfeld has more big projects on the way, including the release of her movie, “Hexed,” on November 25.

Josh Allen Facing Big Career Stretch

While Steinfeld has her hand in a number of projects — in addition to raising the couple’s daughter, Harper — Allen has plenty of work on the horizon. The Bills have the best record in the AFC at 8-1, and will enter a critical stretch that includes games against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving and Denver Broncos on Christmas Day.

The Bills also have three more games against the bottom-feeding New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, including a tilt against the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Bills have not been able to secure the No. 1 overall seed during Allen’s tenure, but could be within reach with a strong finish this season.