The Buffalo Bills have made some roster moves ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo is coming off a lopsided road win over the New York Jets on Sunday to improve to 8-1. Yet, the team made some roster moves after the win.

The Bills will host the Dolphins on Sunday in a game where Buffalo is a 16.5-point favorite.

Buffalo Bills Make 3 Roster Moves

The Bills made some changes to their practice squad ahead of its home game against the Dolphins.

Buffalo announced the team has released guard Nick Broeker from the practice squad and signed Te’Cory Couch to it. The Bills also placed guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams on the injured reserve list.

“Roster moves: Signed DB Te’Cory Couch to the practice squad. Released G Nick Broeker from the practice squad. Placed G Ar’maj Reed-Adams on the Injured Reserve list,” the Bills PR wrote on X.

Buffalo bringing back Couch was expected after he cleared waivers on Monday. The undrafted cornerback has spent his entire career with Buffalo, but this is the first year he’s appeared in games after going undrafted in 2024. Couch adds some much-needed insurance to the cornerback room, especially with Christian Benford dealing with an injury.

Broeker, meanwhile, was selected by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans. Since then, Broeker has bounced around multiple teams’ practice squads and offseason rosters. This was his fourth stint in Buffalo.

Reed-Adams, meanwhile, has been inactive all year and has come up on the injury report recently. The 2026 seventh-round pick will now be out for the foreseeable future, as this could be a stash to end his season.

Buffalo Pleased With Win Over Jets

The Bills are coming off a big win over the Jets, where Buffalo dominated in the second half.

The first half wasn’t great, and Bills head coach Joe Brady was happy with how the team played in the second half.

“[We knew] it was going to be a tight game, a tough game in the first half,” Brady said. “Were we going to be able to make adjustments and wear on a team for the final 30 [minutes]? And I thought we did a good job adjusting and getting the feel of it.

“… But I thought the guys responded in the second half. I think that was a big response. They went down and scored to start the second half, and I thought that was really good. And it kind of just shows how quick in the NFL, if you just keep staying with it and keep rolling with it, how quickly things can turn around. And so I’m proud of our guys for just staying with it.”

The Bills will now host Miami on Sunday.