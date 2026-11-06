Buffalo Bills Linked to Acquiring 103-Tackle LB to Replace Terrel Bernard

The Buffalo Bills could be a team to watch ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Buffalo is expected to add to its defense, which has been one of the worst units in the league. The Bills could look to add to their secondary or linebacker unit, which feels like the biggest needs.

Buffalo is off to a 6-1 start and will go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Acquire Daiyan Henley

The Bills should look to add some linebacker help, and they could look to the Los Angeles Chargers to find some help.

Ahead of the deadline, Bills insider Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic urged the team to acquire Daiyan Henley to replace Terrel Bernard.

“Henley primarily plays the mike role in the Chargers defense, which is what Terrel Bernard plays for the Bills, and Bernard is the starter they are least likely to try to replace,” Buscaglia wrote. “However, Henley makes sense in a few different ways. He can play both the mike and will positions; he’s a good player on an expiring rookie deal, and he could give them a real boost for 2026.

“It doesn’t hurt Kaleb Elarms-Orr’s outlook, and the Bills could get a compensatory pick for Henley. His low salary and comp pick potential might raise the cost. The Chargers must decide whether to cash out now or keep Henley, who turns 27 in November, for their rebuild.”

Henley is a tackling machine, as he recorded 103 tackles a year ago and 147 tackles in 2024. He would help the Bills’ defense and is much bigger than Bernard, which would be beneficial to stopping the run game.

Bernard, meanwhile, has recorded 51 tackles and 1 forced fumble this season with the Bills.

Buffalo’s Defense is Improving

The Bills defense has been getting better, as they did look good against the Baltimore Ravens. Yet, that was against a third-string quarterback.

However, Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard likes the way the team is trending.

“Can you move forward, turn the page, move on to the next opponent, learn the game plan,” Leonhard said. “Can we game plan in a way to attack their weaknesses and put our guys in great positions? So that’s the issue in the NFL is it’s constantly moving and evolving with injuries and everything. You always have to be able to evolve and adapt and change game plans.”

The Bills are 3-point favorites against the Vikings on Monday Night.