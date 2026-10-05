Former Bills Star Shares Heartbreaking Personal News After Loss to Patriots

The Buffalo Bills have one of the strongest fan bases in the country due to the tight-knit community in Western New York.

Former Bills center Mitch Morse last played for the Bills in the 2023 season and joined the Jacksonville Jaguars before retiring in 2025. However, he ultimately found his way back to Buffalo.

Morse joined Chris Trapasso for the Bills’ pregame and postgame radio shows this season. Following the Bills’ first loss of the season, Buffalo went down 29-26 to the New England Patriots on October 4, the former Pro Bowl center shares some devastating personal news.

Mitch Morse Revealed His Little Brother, Robbie, Died at Age 30

Morse’s younger brother, Robbie, who suffered a traumatic brain injury as an infant, recently died. Morse revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post, “Last week, we lost my brother Robbie at the age of 30.”

“Robbie’s life was unique, and at times incredibly difficult. But through all of it, he was surrounded by family and friends who loved him profoundly,” Morse continued.

“As we grieve the loss of a son, a brother, and someone who has been a part of our lives for the last three decades, we also find peace in knowing that the physical shackles of this life no longer hold him. Robbie is free. He is whole. And he is home with our Lord. We love you, Robbo. Rest easy, buddy.”

The Bills’ official Instagram account commented, “Sending love to you and your family. ❤️💙.” Former Bills star Eric Wood wrote, “Continuing to pray for you and your family brother! 🙏.” The Jaguars’ official account added, “Sending love to your family 🤍.” Bills tackle Dion Dawkins commented, “🙏❤️.”

Morse, 34, opened up about giving back to the special needs community when a group men and women from Special Olympics New York visited training camp in 2019. “They’re always in great spirits and it’s something that you can learn from,” Morse said. “It’s a treat.

“As a member of this team, it’s your duty. It’s a privilege to be a part of a community and you’ve got to give back – even if it’s just sharing some time. It’s always fun for me. I mean, shoot, those people are a blast. It’s always a good time.”

Mitch Morse Thanked His Wife, Kids, and The Bills in His Retirement Statement

Speaking to reporters after signing with the Jaguars, Morse admitted his sudden release from Buffalo “definitely hurt,” but understood the “business side.” Morse also noted his excitement to reunite with head coach Doug Pederson, who got canned after the Jaguars finished year 4-13.

Morse shared a heartfelt message to each franchise he’s played for in his retirement statement. He wrote, “The things I’ll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and off of the field. Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly.”

“I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and the Jacksonville Jaguars for ten unforgettable seasons. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Caitlin, and my children, Kennedy and Deacon, for their constant love and support on this journey. I look forward to spending more time with them as I navigate retirement.”

Morse remains close with his former teammates. Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared as a guest after he launched his “In Good Company With Mitch Morse” podcast.