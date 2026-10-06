Bills Among Favorites to Land $146 Million Superstar Playmaker After Surprising Loss

The Buffalo Bills could be in the market for help at wide receiver. Could the Bills turn to a former Pro Bowl wideout to give Josh Allen an additional playmaker?

NFL rumors are swirling about Tyreek Hill’s eventual return to the field. Hill played in just four games in 2025 for the Miami Dolphins and is working his way back from a season-ending knee injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs are widely viewed as the favorites to land Hill given their prior relationship as well as the team’s recent string of injuries. Yet, the Bills are also being floated as a potential landing spot.

Buffalo is third in the odds to land Hill at 5%, per Kalshi. This is a 1% drop as the Bills were previously listed in second.

The Chiefs have a 75% chance to sign Hill in the latest NFL odds followed by the Minnesota Vikings who are a distant second at 8%.

NFL Rumors: Tyreek Hill Expected to Sign With an NFL Team in the Coming Days

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hill is expected to sign with a new NFL team in the coming days. Yet, Hill does not appear close to returning to the field.

According to The Athletic’s Michael Silver, Hill is targeting a potential November return.

“Developing: Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he plans to begin negotiating a deal for his veteran wide receiver with multiple teams today,” Schefter noted in an October 5, message on X.

“One of those teams is the Chiefs, who have maintained contact with Hill. ‘I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days,’ Rosenhaus said.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane on Tyreek Hill Rumors: ‘That Guy Is a Heck of a Player’

Back in February, Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked about the team potentially pursuing Hill. Beane refused to rule out the possibility and with Hill nearing a possible return, Buffalo should not be discounted.

“We’re always doing due diligence,” Beane told Pro Football Talk at the time, per Sports Illustrated. “That guy is a heck of a player.

“What he’s done and, you know, I know he had a tough injury. … Beyond that, there’s really not a lot more to it.”

Tyreek Hill Rumors: Chiefs Linked to Signing Star Receiver

All signs point to Hill reuniting with the Chiefs, but the Bills are worth monitoring if things fall through. The Chiefs have already been in contact with Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, per Silver.

One thing worth monitoring is Hill’s eventual physical with the Chiefs, Bills or another team. Hill is coming off a serious injury where he tore multiple ligaments and has not played an NFL game in more than one year.

“Several high-ranking organizational sources confirmed Sunday night that they are very interested in signing free-agent receiver Tyreek Hill, who starred in Kansas City from 2016 to 2021,” Silver wrote in an October 4, story titled, “Chiefs interested in adding wide receiver Tyreek Hill to roster: Sources.” “The sources were granted anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss a potential future transaction.

“Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury almost exactly a year ago while playing for the Miami Dolphins and was released in February. He’s attempting to recover from a knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments, including an ACL, and is believed to be targeting a November return.”

The Bills are searching for answers after being upset by the New England Patriots in Week 4. It remains to be seen what Hill will command with his next deal, but the superstar has already earned $146 million over his NFL career.