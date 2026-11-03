Buffalo Bills Get Injury Update on Rookie DT Before Vikings Game

The Buffalo Bills are unlikely to get back a rookie defensive player anytime soon.

Buffalo selected defensive tackle Zane Durant in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He was expected to be a depth option for Buffalo, but he’s been out injured.

The Bills are off to a 6-1 start and will play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Getty Bills get injury update on Zane Durant.

In preseason and training camp, Durant flashed his potential, and many fans thought he would make an impact.

However, Durant was placed on injured reserve at the end of August due to a neck stinger. He’s been on the practice field, but Bills insider Matt Parrino of NYUP.com said he wasn’t sure if Durant gets activated this year.

“I’ve seen him out at practice; he’s in a jersey, no pads, and he’s still on injured reserve. To me, it’s kind of like the Bills are pretty healthy at defensive tackle right now, so I don’t know if there is a road for him to make his return,” Parrino said on The Shout! Podcast.

Durant played four years at Penn State and was a big part of their defense. In his final season, he recorded 25 tackles, 4 sacks, and an interception.

Joe Brady Pleased With Defense

The Bills’ defense has been an issue this season, but on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, they looked much better.

After watching back the tape, Bills head coach Joe Brady said that is how the defense is expected to play every week.

“I think our defense should look at today and understand that that’s what the expectation is,” Brady said. “And I’m not talking about the production. I’m not talking about the takeaways and sacks. I’m talking about the style that they played, the way that they flew around.

“Look, I’m just watching it out there, but I think the silent tape’s going to speak loudly [on Monday] in terms of the way that they played for one another, the way they ran around, the communication. Everything we challenged them with coming off the bye, I thought they responded to it, and they just kept going.”

The Bills defense will now go up against the struggling Vikings offense.