Panthers Continue to Receive Bad News Ahead of Thursday Night Game

The Carolina Panthers suffered a tough loss against a division rival against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 43-13.

Carolina delivered a disastrous defensive performance against Baker Mayfield, and this Buccaneers offense.

Carolina’s defensive gave up 322 total yards while giving up 258 rushing yards. It was rough outing up front. In other news, Carolina continues to suffer injuries.

“Right tackle Taylor Moton is the latest to fall. After just returning to the lineup in Week 6 from being sidelined for months due to blood clots, the longtime hog molly went down with a broken fibula in Sunday’s 43-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Tim Weaver wrote in a Carolina Panthers article. “He, per head coach Dave Canales, will obviously miss quite a bit of time.”

Injuries to Carolina’s Secondary

Carolina continues to suffer in the secondary. Their top cornerback duo remains out. The Carolina Panthers have announced Jaycee Horn suffered a torn quad and will be out indefinitely.

“Sources: #Panthers star CB Jaycee Horn suffered a torn quad and is out indefinitely. One of the game’s best,” Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Horn will seek a second opinion, but he’s headed for Injured Reserve and could be lost for the season.

“The Panthers are going to be without cornerback Jaycee Horn for a period of time, head coach Dave Canales said on Monday, though he didn’t have a specific timeline,” Darin Gantt wrote in a Carolina Panthers article.

The Panthers also lost cornerback Mike Jackson to a groin injury during a game against the Cleveland Browns, and he did not return. There is no timeline for his return at this time.

“Jackson has played in 73 consecutive games, the fifth-longest streak among active defensive backs, and his 41 consecutive starts are the sixth-most,” Gantt wrote. “Along with Horn, they’ve created one of the league’s top cornerback duos, with nine interceptions between them last year.”

Panthers Will Have Their Hands Full Against Green Bay

To make things a little worse, this Carolina secondary has to go up against a very talented wide receiver group in the Green Bay Packers.

One thing worth adding is Bryce Young turning the ball over. Young threw two interceptions and gave a fumble that led to a touchdown.

“As it happens, that team is the Green Bay Packers, who will be hosting the Panthers on Thursday night to begin Week 8,” Weaver wrote.

“Despite a barrage of bad luck, Green Bay is in the thick of an extremely competitive NFC North race. Meanwhile, Carolina’s lead in the NFC South is looking perilously thin, especially after the Atlanta Falcons upset the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.”

The Panthers have the talent to match up offensively with the Packers, but Carolina must limit the turnovers in Green Bay.