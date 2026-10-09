Panthers Urged to Address Clear Issue During Their Bye Week

The Carolina Panthers are entering their early season bye week with smiles on their faces. Rightfully so, considering how their offense has looked.

However, the Carolina Panthers did allow 412 passing yards to the Detroit Lions. Their secondary is clearly suffering.

According to an SI article, the Panthers are urged to address their glaring defensive issues.

“This is probably the one that bothers me the most,” Mark Livingston wrote in an SI article. “Carolina gave up 59 points and 552 yards against Chicago, and I came out of that game wondering if the defense was going to be terrible. Then the Panthers held Atlanta to three points and Cleveland to 21, and I started thinking maybe I overreacted.”

Injuries to Carolina’s Secondary

The Carolina Panthers received an F grade for their performance against the Detroit Lions, according to another Sports Illustrated article.

“Losing both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson looks like a huge problem,” Preston Palm wrote in a Sports Illustrated article. “Akayleb Evans was targeted 15 times and surrendered 12 catches for over 200 yards and 1 touchdown. That can’t happen again if Carolina wants to keep winning. As for Will Lee III, he wasn’t a detriment to the team like Evans was, but he wasn’t spectacular either.”

The Carolina Panthers have announced Jaycee Horn suffered a torn quad and will be out indefinitely.

“Sources: #Panthers star CB Jaycee Horn suffered a torn quad and is out indefinitely. One of the game’s best,” Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Horn will seek a second opinion, but he’s headed for Injured Reserve and could be lost for the season.

“The Panthers are going to be without cornerback Jaycee Horn for a period of time, head coach Dave Canales said on Monday, though he didn’t have a specific timeline,” Darin Gantt wrote in a Carolina Panthers article.

Carolina Also Loses Mike Jackson

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson were supposed to be one of the premier cornerback duos in the NFL. Unfortunately, both are unavailable.

The Panthers also lost cornerback Mike Jackson to a groin injury during a game against the Cleveland Browns, and he did not return. There is no timeline for his return at this time.

“Jackson has played in 73 consecutive games, the fifth-longest streak among active defensive backs, and his 41 consecutive starts are the sixth-most,” Gantt wrote. “Along with Horn, they’ve created one of the league’s top cornerback duos, with nine interceptions between them last year.”

The question will remain if Carolina’s secondary can hold up when they face stiffer competion and better defenses. Will their defense be able to get stops when it matters most?

They have a little bit of time to get it together before their next game.