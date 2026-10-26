Panthers DL Gets Blunt After Disappointing Performance vs Bucs

The Carolina Panthers have to respond quickly after suffering a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina travels to Green Bay on Thursday Night to take on the Packers.

Carolina delivered a disastrous defensive performance against Baker Mayfield, and this Buccaneers offense. Carolina’s defensive gave up 322 total yards while giving up 258 rushing yards.

“Most of the season they’re handing the ball to Bucky,” defensive lineman Derrick Brown said in a Carolina Panthers article. “Be able to turn around and hand it to him. So I mean, you got to be able to stop it. He’s elusive. He likes to get on the edge and be able to cut the ball back. So I mean just, you got to do a better job.”

Dave Canales Emphasizes Execution

“I liked our calls. We had good run calls to take care of some of that run game, and it just really came down to execution,” head coach Dave Canales said. “It came down to guys fitting their gaps, setting their blocks, and then containing the running backs.”

“(The Bucs) did a good job. I can’t take that away from them, being patient with their runs and trying to find voids, but it is stuff we have to look at. It’s stuff that we have to attack and something that we’ve made great strides in, but we can’t have setbacks like this.”

Though this was a tough loss, Canales is confident the team will learn from this.

“This was good for us. You just got to go back and learn from this tape,” Canales said. “Lessons learned for sure, just as we go and grow in understanding this defense, understanding how teams are going to attack us.

Injuries to Carolina’s Secondary

Carolina continues to suffer in the secondary. Their top cornerback duo remains out.

“Sources: #Panthers star CB Jaycee Horn suffered a torn quad and is out indefinitely. One of the game’s best,” Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Horn will seek a second opinion, but he’s headed for Injured Reserve and could be lost for the season.

“The Panthers are going to be without cornerback Jaycee Horn for a period of time, head coach Dave Canales said on Monday, though he didn’t have a specific timeline,” Darin Gantt wrote in a Carolina Panthers article.

The Panthers also lost cornerback Mike Jackson to a groin injury during a game against the Cleveland Browns, and he did not return. There is no timeline for his return at this time.

“Jackson has played in 73 consecutive games, the fifth-longest streak among active defensive backs, and his 41 consecutive starts are the sixth-most,” Gantt wrote. “Along with Horn, they’ve created one of the league’s top cornerback duos, with nine interceptions between them last year.”