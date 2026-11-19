The Carolina Panthers have already moved on from one of their newest additions.

On Thursday, November 19, Carolina released rookie offensive lineman Da’Metrius Weatherspoon from its practice squad, ending his stint with the organization just 15 days after signing him.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound tackle joined the Panthers on November 4 after previous stops with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. At the time, he represented another developmental option for Carolina’s offensive line.

But the Panthers apparently had another player in mind when an opportunity presented itself.

According to the team’s official announcement, Carolina released Weatherspoon to accommodate the return of offensive tackle Albert Reese, an undrafted rookie who began the season on the Panthers’ 53-man roster.

Panthers Release Da’Metrius Weatherspoon After Brief Stint

Weatherspoon’s departure comes just two weeks after his arrival generated some interest because of his size and unusual path to the NFL.

The former Syracuse standout started his college career at Howard before transferring to the Orange, where he started 22 games across two seasons.

He also demonstrated positional versatility, with experience at left tackle, right tackle and left guard.

As Heavy’s Billy Heyen reported following the November 4 signing, Weatherspoon was originally signed by Buffalo as an undrafted free agent before spending time on New England’s practice squad.

His arrival in Carolina offered another opportunity to establish himself at the professional level.

That opportunity proved short-lived.

Weatherspoon had not appeared in a regular-season NFL game when he joined Carolina, and his Panthers tenure ended without a game appearance.

There has been no public indication that Carolina’s decision resulted from a disciplinary issue or dissatisfaction with his performance. Rather, the Panthers made the move to bring back an offensive lineman they had previously invested in developing.

Panthers Bring Back Albert Reese After Cardinals Release

Weatherspoon’s release opened the door for a familiar face.

Reese, an undrafted rookie from Mississippi State, impressed Carolina enough during the offseason to earn a spot on its initial 53-man roster.

He remained with the Panthers until October 20, when the return of veteran offensive tackle Taylor Moton from the non-football illness list left Carolina carrying extra depth along its offensive line.

The Panthers waived Reese, and the Arizona Cardinals claimed him.

Reese spent approximately a month in Arizona, where he was inactive for three games. He dressed for another contest but did not play.

Arizona waived Reese on Tuesday, November 17, allowing Carolina another opportunity to bring back the developmental tackle after he cleared waivers.

The Panthers’ announcement made clear that Reese was a player the organization had hoped to retain when it initially waived him.

That explains the decision to replace Weatherspoon after such a short period.

Reese returns to Carolina’s practice squad, not its active roster, so the transaction does not immediately change the Panthers’ starting offensive line.

For Weatherspoon, meanwhile, the move creates another period of uncertainty in his first NFL season. After spending time with three organizations since entering the league, the former Syracuse tackle is again looking for an opportunity to continue his professional career.