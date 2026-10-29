Is AJ Dillon Playing Tonight? Why Panthers’ RB Isn’t On Field vs. Packers

AJ Dillon had two chances at “revenge games” on the Carolina Panthers‘ schedule this season.

He’s now on his third NFL team, and his first two were the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

When the Panthers played the Eagles in Week 6, though, Dillon was inactive.

And when the Panthers take on the Packers in Week 8 on Thursday Night Football, Dillon has the same fate.

Is AJ Dillon Playing Tonight?

No, AJ Dillon isn’t playing on Thursday night for the Panthers against his former team.

Dillon wasn’t on the injury report, but when inactives came out 90 minutes before kickoff, he was listed as inactive.

Why Isn’t AJ Dillon Playing Tonight?

Dillon is out on Thursday Night Football simply as a healthy scratch.

He missed time earlier this season due to injury, but now the Panthers are choosing to go elsewhere on their RB depth chart than Dillon.

Panthers RB Depth Chart

As usual, the Panthers’ backfield will be led on Thursday night by Chuba Hubbard.

The reason Dillon has fallen out of favor is what’s happening behind Hubbard — Trevor Etienne is back from injury in recent weeks.

The 2025 fourth-round pick Etienne is the younger brother of Travis Etienne and is now Carolina’s RB2 with Jonathon Brooks on IR.

Etienne also returns kicks, so he adds value there.

The Panthers will also have Anthony Tyus III — known as “Tre” — active for Thursday Night Football. Tyus is a great return man and special teams contributor.

Given that Dillon isn’t as capable of holding a special teams role, he has a tough time being active as a backup running back.

AJ Dillon Stats

Dillon has suited up in four games in his first season with the Panthers — the first four weeks of the season.

In Week 1, he had five carries for 28 yards.

In Week 2, he ran three times but gained negative-3 yards.

Dillon had four carries for 16 yards in Week 3 with one catch for minus-2 yards.

And in Week 4, Dillon ran five times but picked up just two yards while adding a five-yard catch.

Dillon, now 28, remains the same physically imposing back he was when the Packers drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Boston College. But he hasn’t been able to maintain an NFL role for himself in recent seasons, and that appears to be the case now with him in Carolina, too.