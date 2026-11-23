The Bears franchise scoring record had stood for 85 years. On Sunday, it took a defensive end to tie it. When Montez Sweat sacked Tyler Shough in the end zone early in the fourth quarter, the Chicago Bears got two points they needed: the safety kept alive a streak of 20 straight quarters with points, matching the mark set by the 1941 championship team.

Bears Franchise Scoring Record Tied With a Montez Sweat Safety

Here’s the part the box score hides. By quarter, Chicago scored 3, 13, 3 and then 2 in the 21-13 win, and those last two points were Sweat’s safety with 12:55 left. After a 16-0 start, the offense managed just three points after halftime. Without the safety, the streak ends at 19, which would have tied the 1956 team’s mark instead.

The Bears have now scored in all four quarters in five straight games for just the second time in history. The only other team to do it was the 1941 champion.

The Streak Behind the Streak

Scoring has been paired with something just as rare. The Bears haven’t trailed in five straight games, something they hadn’t done since 1985. That run included two playoff games and ended in Super Bowl XX, when the Patriots took a 3-0 lead before Chicago rolled to a 46-10 win.

The scoring starts early, too. The Bears have scored on their opening possession five games in a row, the longest such streak since 2022. Sunday it was a Cairo Santos 41-yard field goal. The run lines up with Caleb Williams’ return from a hamstring injury that cost him three games, and it’s a big reason the Bears are 8-2 with five straight wins.

Thursday Gives Chicago a Shot at the Record

Chicago can break the mark outright on Thanksgiving. The Bears visit the Lions and both teams are 8-2 with first place in the NFC North on the line. The Bears are 0-2 in division play this season, and they’re a perfect 8-0 outside it. Score in the first quarter at Ford Field, as they have on their opening drive in each of the last five games, and the outright record belongs to them alone.

The Bears franchise scoring record belonged to a team that included Sid Luckman, George McAfee and ‘Bulldog’ Turner. Names etched in the history of the Bears franchise. On Sunday, it took a safety to equal it. On Thursday, new history could be born.