Patriots DE Hit With NFL Punishment Over Hit on Bears QB Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are finally getting quarterback Caleb Williams back in a rhythm after he missed three games earlier this season.

And the last thing they need is defenders taking extra shots at him.

The NFL fined New England Patriots rookie Gabe Jacas $8,744 for a late hit on Williams in the Bears’ 30-24 win on “Thursday Night Football” last week, according to the league’s Week 7 accountability report released on Saturday.

Gabe Jacas’ Late Hit Cost the Patriots

The penalty came at a bad time for New England.

With the Bears leading 13-7 just before the two-minute warning in the second quarter, Williams found rookie wide receiver Luther Burden for a 22-yard gain. However, Jacas crashed into Williams well after the ball was gone and was flagged for roughing the passer.

The 15-yard penalty was tacked onto the end of the play, setting the Bears up at the Patriots’ 33-yard line. Five plays later, Williams hit Burden again, this time for a 24-yard touchdown to make it 20-7.

It wasn’t a close call either. Even Rate the Refs’ review of the game graded it as correct, calling it the most impactful flag of the night.

Jacas did catch a small break. The fine is well below the $17,911 maximum for a first-time roughing offense, possibly because left tackle Ozzy Trapilo appeared to nudge him into Williams on the play.

Bears Can’t Afford Another Caleb Williams Injury

The Bears have been lucky to get their franchise quarterback back at all.

Williams suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury late in the Bears’ Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which knocked him out for three games.

The Bears managed to go 2-1 with Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum under center. But a seven-point showing in a Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers showed how badly they missed him.

Since he returned in Week 6, Williams has looked like himself. He torched the Patriots, completing 22 of 33 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns. But defenses haven’t exactly been gentle with him.

Jacas’ hit was at least the third roughing-the-passer penalty on a hit on Williams this season. He also drew flags against the Carolina Panthers (Week 1) and Atlanta Falcons (Week 6).

The Patriots weren’t the only ones paying for that game, though. Bears cornerback Clark Phillips was also fined $11,550 for use of the helmet in the second quarter.