Bears Trade Idea Lands Former 1st-Round Pass-Rusher to Pair With Montez Sweat

The Chicago Bears are among the leaders of the pack in the NFC playoff race, but their defense still has holes.

However, the Nov. 10 trade deadline gives general manager Ryan Poles less than two weeks to fill them.

Chicago has been linked to several high-profile pass-rushers in recent weeks including Maxx Crosby, Josh Sweat, and Khalil Mack. But there’s one player who just popped up as a potential fix — a former first-round pick who could be playing for his third team in less than a year.

Titans’ Jermaine Johnson Named Trade Fit for Bears

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen ranked the top 25 trade candidates ahead of the deadline, and Tennessee Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson landed at No. 11 on the list.

The Bears and Cleveland Browns were among the teams tabbed as possible fits, though the ESPN pundits gave Johnson only a 30% chance of being traded.

“Teams in the market for an edge rusher believe Johnson could be available at the right price,” Fowler said. “The Titans are reeling at 1-6 and are still in rebuilding mode, which necessitates adding more draft picks.

“Johnson is a Robert Saleh favorite from their Jets days together and just got to Tennessee via an offseason trade. But enough interest in the edge-rush market could make him a factor. Teams I talked to consider him a toss-up to be traded.”

Johnson arrived in Nashville in March when the New York Jets sent him to Tennessee for defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. That deal reunited him with Saleh, who was running the Jets when they drafted Johnson in the first round in 2022.

Through his first seven games with the Titans, Johnson has 18 tackles, 21 pressures, 15 hurries, three QB hits, three sacks, and four tackles for loss.

While solid numbers, Johnson still hasn’t quite lived up to the promise he showed during his Pro Bowl season back in 2023. That year, he logged 56 pressures, 40 hurries, seven QB hits, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception.

The 27-year-old Johnson is playing on his fifth-year option and could hit free agency next spring, so for Chicago he’d be a rental unless an extension came with him.

Why the Bears Need Help on the Edge

On paper, the Bears’ pass rush hasn’t been a huge problem. Chicago is tied for the seventh-most sacks in the NFL (19).

But a lot of that sack production has come from defensive coordinator Dennis Allen manufacturing pressure. Montez Sweat has just two sacks and returns Monday from a two-game suspension for a positive PED test.

Meanwhile, the back end is getting torched. Chicago ranks dead last in yards per pass attempt allowed (8.7). Adding a consistent second rusher would take pressure off the secondary and allow the team’s defensive backs to not have to be perfect on every play.

The Bears reportedly have been calling the Los Angeles Chargers about a Khalil Mack reunion. Johnson would likely have a similar asking price, but he’s eight years younger than the 35-year-old Mack, and he’s roughly $5 million cheaper.