Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams found his way to late-game heroics to defeat the Detroit Lions for the first time in his NFL career, throwing a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze to grab the lead with just three seconds remaining on the clock.

But after the game, amid the celebration, Williams exited the locker room for some medical testing in what could potentially prove trouble for the third-year signal-caller who missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring strain.

“#Bears QB Caleb Williams just went for an X-ray,” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported via X after the game. “He was one of the last players off the field. Was in the locker room for celebration. Could be precautionary.”

UPDATE — Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reported the following on Williams’ status on Thursday afternoon: “Caleb Williams said he is fine physically. Got his midsection checked out after the game but he says the scans turned out good.”

Bears Captured NFC North Division Lead With Late-Game Win Over Rival Lions

Williams finished the afternoon 30-of-44 passing for 345 yards and two TDs, both of which went to Odunze.

Chicago, now 9-2, grabbed sole control of the NFC North Division lead with the 39-35 win over the Lions and is just a half-game back of the conference-leading San Francisco 49ers (9-1).

Williams missed three games earlier this season (Weeks 3-5) after suffering his hamstring injury late in the second contest of the year against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears went 2-1 over that stretch with Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent under center.

Bears Have 10 Days Off Until Next Game, Which Will Be Major Test Against AFC South-Leading Jaguars

It appears that Williams avoided any serious injury on Thursday. However, if he is dealing with pain issues or anything else pops up in the coming days, the silver lining is that Chicago has 10 days between now and its next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) on Sunday, January 6.

The Bears will host the AFC South Division-leading Jags at Soldier Field. Jacksonville has been among the top teams in the AFC, though lost to the New York Giants on the road in its last outing Sunday.

Chicago faces a tough schedule down the stretch of the campaign, with contests against the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings on the road in Weeks 15 and 18, respectively. The Bears also play the Green Bay Packers and the Lions in Chicago — both for the second time this year — in Weeks 16 and 17, respectively.