Jeffery Simmons did more than help the Chicago Bears pull off a wild 39-35 win in Detroit on Thanksgiving. He walked out of Ford Field with a list of names. After the game, the defensive tackle went after Lions center Juice Scruggs and left guard Christian Mahogany, and made it clear he already has the Week 17 rematch circled.

Jeffery Simmons Calls Out Juice Scruggs and Christian Mahogany

Scruggs was flagged for three false starts and Mahogany for one, all while lined up across from Simmons. Detroit’s linemen said Simmons was illegally imitating Jared Goff’s snap count to make them jump. Simmons said he only alerted teammates when Goff checked to a run, and that it happened once. “It’s not my fault that your center jumped,” he said. Goff himself said he thought only one instance was really egregious.

Mahogany went further. “We wear mics,” he said, suggesting the league could investigate. It’s a rarely called penalty, and it’s the second time this month an opponent has accused the Bears of barking cadence, after Baker Mayfield said the same thing following the Week 9 win over Tampa Bay.

The Taunting Flag That Changed the Game

The sharpest moment came after Jahmyr Gibbs’ 70-yard touchdown run with 8:20 left in the fourth quarter. Mahogany got in Simmons’ face and was flagged for taunting, which pushed the extra point back 15 yards, and Jake Bates missed it. Detroit’s lead was 11 points instead of 12, and the Bears scored a touchdown about a minute later and went for two to pull within three. Mahogany later owned it: “I got too hot and too high.”

Simmons had his own word for Mahogany. “That’s what you call a frontrunner,” he said.

Did Simmons Actually Win His Matchups?

Here’s the part the trash talk skips. By PFF’s live count, Simmons had one pressure and no sack, and Scruggs put him on the ground on Jameson Williams’ 39-yard catch just before halftime. Gibbs ran for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Simmons said he was upset the defense didn’t play to its standard, but he credited T.J. Edwards’ fourth-down tackle of Gibbs: “That play right there won the football game.” Caleb Williams’ touchdown pass to Rome Odunze finished it.

The Bears (9-2) are alone in first, the Lions’ six-game winning streak is over. Chicago had lost both meetings last season. Simmons promised he’d get another crack at Mahogany, and the Week 17 rematch is the appointment: Jan. 3 at Soldier Field, after Jacksonville, Miami, Buffalo and the Packers on Christmas Day. He has a month to think about it. So do the Lions’ guards.