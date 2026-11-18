The Chicago Bears made one of the more aggressive, in-season splash trades of 2026 when they moved off two consecutive first-round draft picks (2027 and 2028) in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

But the team received a concerning update on their mega-investment on Wednesday when he appeared on the injury report as “limited” with a knee injury.

Full practices for Kyle Monangai and Luther Burden III for the #Bears while DT Jeffery Simmons is limited with a knee injury. This is an estimated report for Chicago today with a funky, post-bye schedule. https://t.co/IpQ6X15qLh— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 18, 2026

Jeffery Simmons ‘Limited’ in Estimated Practice Report

“Full practices for Kyle Monangai and Luther Burden III for the #Bears while DT Jeffery Simmons is limited with a knee injury. This is an estimated report for Chicago today with a funky, post-bye schedule.” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network and ESPN reported.

One practice estimated to be limited does not cast an enormous shadow on what has been a very successful 2026 season for Chicago up until now.

But it does add a small degree of concern as to the impact said knee injury might have on either Simmons’ ability to suit up this weekend, or indeed his performance quality if he manages to get on the field.

There have not been further reports detailing how or when Simmons obtained the injury, or indeed the severity of it. The fact that he is “limited” rather than “did not participate”, however, is a positive sign that the issue is likely not ultra-serious.

Jeffery Simmons Has Injured Both Knees Before

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 08: Jeffery Simmons #99 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on November 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Simmons does have a history of knee issues over the course of his career. He tore his left ACL prior to the 2019 NFL Draft, causing him to fall to the 19th overall pick, where he was scooped up the Tennessee Titans.

The 29-year-old then sustained an injury on his right knee nearly five years later in December 2023, causing him to miss the rest of the season. His subsequent output in 2024 saw his numbers slightly diminish from the three years prior, although not hugely significantly so.

Hopefully for the Bears, this is just a small tweak that should see him back at practice, and on the field playing Sunday.