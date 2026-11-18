Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon suffered a shoulder injury back in Week 9, and despite having the team’s Week 10 bye to recover, the nickel back was described as being “day-to-day” by head coach Ben Johnson.

“We’ll see as the week goes on.” Johnson said on Tuesday, when asked about Gordon’s injury situation.

Fast forward to Wednesday, and it appears that Gordon is trending in the wrong direction to play in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints.

Kyler Gordon Did Not Participate in Practice on Wednesday

Per the team’s injury report, the fifth year pro did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

Kyler Gordon was DNP on the estimated injury report for Wednesday. Jeffery Simmons was limited with a knee injury. Full designation for Kyle Monangai, Luther Burden and Malik Muhammad https://t.co/DLSCdlmc2T — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 18, 2026

“Kyler Gordon was DNP on the estimated injury report for Wednesday.” Courtney Cronin of ESPN wrote on Nov. 19.

The report was “estimated” as the team did not actually suit up for practice.

The fact that he did not practice on Wednesday should not be level 10-worrisome for Bears fans; day-to-day implies that they will monitor the situation on a quotidian basis, and that whilst he may start out the week not fully fit, that could change by the weekend.

Nevertheless, it is still perhaps the wrong direction for Gordon to be going in as pertains to his availability this Sunday. “Limited”, or the less likely “full” practice designations would have no doubt been preferable.

Kyler Gordon Has Already Missed 5 Games This Season

Gordon spent the the first month of the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list due to a calf injury, and has since returned to play four straight games from Week 6 onwards.

His work in run defense and on blitz packages has been particularly impressive since his return, with Dennis Allen’s defensive scheme aggressively utilizing the inside corners as a part of setting the edge in the outside run and screen passing defense.

If Gordon is unable to play, the next man up will likely be either a 1:1 replacement in the slot of Clark Phillips III, or the re-addition of Tyrique Stevenson into the starting lineup, with Malik Muhammad being pushed back into the slot where he started the season in lieu of Gordon.