The one unit of the Chicago Bears‘ roster that the New Orleans Saints can potentially exploit this weekend is the secondary, which poor play and injuries have plagued since before the regular season even began — and that’s what makes the mid-week update on Malik Muhammad all the more important heading into Sunday.

Harrison Graham of “Bears Now” laid out Muhammad’s injury status after a toe issue cost the fourth-round rookie cornerback outings against both the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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“Malik Muhammad, I wanted to see that full participant label before I felt 100 percent confident that he would be returning this week,” Graham said. “That is what we got. So if he’s full again tomorrow, he should be fully back and ready to play in this game after missing two games.”

Bears May Need Malik Muhammad to Start at Nickel Cornerback Spot in Place of Injured Kyler Gordon

Muhammad’s presence against New Orleans could prove paramount to Chicago’s ability to rein in the dynamic wide receiver duo of Chris Olave and rookie Jordyn Tyson, the latter of whom is back after a long injury absence to start his first NFL campaign and looking every bit the top-10 prospect the Saints drafted him to be.

Not only does Muhammad provide Chicago with depth in the CB room and an alternative to either Jaylon Johnson or Tyrique Stevenson, both of whom have struggled mightily on the outside for most of this season, but the Bears may need Muhammad to start at nickel cornerback in place of a banged up Kyler Gordon.

“Obviously, Gordon’s impact has been awesome. I would say in the two games before Jeffery Simmons got here, he was the best Bears’ defensive player. He was playing that good,” Graham contended. “They were using him as a blitzer. Since Simmons has been [with the team], he’s been playing more in coverage. He’s held up there as well. So we know how dynamic of a chess piece he can be.”

Kyler Gordon Injury May Cost Him Game Against Saints, Should Not Be Longterm Problem for Bears

Gordon was the sole DNP [did not practice] on Chicago’s injury report Wednesday, which was an estimation from the team given that the Bears practiced Monday and Tuesday coming off their bye week and took Wednesday off before returning to work on Thursday and Friday.

Gordon has battled soft-tissue injuries for the better part of two years, which cost him all but three games in 2025 and the first five contests of the current campaign. However, it is a shoulder injury laying up the cornerback now, which is good news relatively.

“If [Gordon] can’t go this week, you’ve got Malik Muhammad, Clark Phillips and Cam Lewis as options at nickel,” Graham said. “I would think it would be Muhammad, who was a full participant today.”

If Chicago goes with Muhammad at the nickel, then Lewis will remain a starting safety alongside first-round rookie Dillon Thieneman, while Phillips will serve as the first reserve in the cornerback room against New Orleans Sunday.