The Chicago Bears haven’t had an easy path to 7-2, and the final eight contests before the playoffs will offer the Super Bowl contenders nothing ostensibly simpler as they aspire to their championship goal.

Chicago entered the year with the most difficult strength of schedule, according to NFL calculations.

The Bears then lost quarterback Caleb Williams for three-plus games due to a hamstring strain, which is probably the most consequential of several meaningful injury losses the team has absorbed before and after.

Other major injuries included a season-ending knee surgery for safety Coby Bryant, lingering muscle concerns that kept cornerback Kyler Gordon out for more than a month to begin the campaign and a turf toe issue that sidelined running back Kyle Monangai for the past five games.

Chicago lost its only two contests in Week 2, the game Williams suffered his injury, and Week 5, the final game he sat out because of it. Those losses came against the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, respectively.

So while the Bears are 7-2 and tied with Minnesota and the Detroit Lions atop the division, they are also 0-2 inside the NFC North with rematches against both Minnesota and Green Bay coming down the line.

That line includes eight total games, which combine to create the second-toughest stretch for any NFL team even after recalibrating for the results that have transpired league-wide over the first 10 weeks of 2026.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on Tuesday, November 17 shared a graphic outlining the difficulty of each team’s remaining schedule.

Chicago’s is the second-most challenging behind only the Los Angeles Rams.

Jeffery Simmons Unlocked New Ceiling for Bears’ Defense

Chicago’s blockbuster trade of two first-round picks for Jeffery Simmons a few weeks ago may prove a turning point in both the Bears’ season and potentially the franchise’s history given the nature of the deal and the breadth of Simmons’ talent.

He has been dominant in his two appearances since and changed the equation for how Chicago can win, both on defense and in a more general sense. And it will be the defense that must step up to a championship-caliber level in the weeks to come given the schedule.

In their next five games, the Bears face the New Orleans Saints (home), Detroit Lions (road), Jacksonville Jaguars (home), Miami Dolphins (road) and Buffalo Bills (road). The Lions’ boast the NFL’s third-ranked offense, per ESPN statistics, while the Bills are fourth. The Jaguars are ninth.

Miami is 28th and the Saints are only 22nd. But New Orleans did just welcome back rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson from a long injury absence to begin the year, and he is already beginning to look the part of a top-10 draft pick alongside an already elite performer in Chris Olave. Thus, the Saints’ offense won’t be a pushover at Soldier Field this Sunday.

Bears Play Several of NFL’s Best Teams Over Final Weeks of Season

The Bears’ showdowns with the Jaguars and Bills are both potential Super Bowl previews and should provide strong insight into how Chicago matches up against the AFC’s best.

Of course, the Bears will have the same opportunities to showcase their quality against the NFC, and the North specifically, down the final three-games run of the campaign. Chicago takes on the Packers and Lions at home in Weeks 16 and 17, respectively, before finishing the year at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Vikings.

As of Wednesday, the Bears are 11.5-point favorites to best the Saints and move to 8-2 on the season, per DraftKings Sportsbook.