Calls Mount for Caleb Williams to ‘Save’ Struggling Bears Offense

The Chicago Bears have had their worst offensive game of the season against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 on Oct. 11.

Having thrown 2 interceptions and passed for just 87 yards through three quarters of the bout, Tyson Bagent eventually saw himself getting benched for third-stringer Case Keenum.

And for Bears fans at large, the calls for starting QB Caleb Williams to return ASAP have come thick and fast after watching Chicago collapse against Green Bay.

“Caleb Williams, come back next week and save this offense! Please.” Ben Devine wrote on social media.

When Will Caleb Williams Return to the Field?

The 24-year old is suffering from a grade 2 hamstring strain suffered against the Minnesota Vikings back in Week 2, and since that game the team have gone 2-0 in starts.

But after this Packers game, the need for Williams’ return has been laid bare for the first true time this season.

The good news for Bears fans is that the third-year man was limited in practice on Friday and even listed as “questionable” for the game before ultimately being ruled inactive on Sunday morning.

There is a very real chance that Williams suits up for Chicago when they travel to Atlanta for a tough game against the Falcons in Week 6.