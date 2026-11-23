The Chicago Bears may have found another legitimate weapon for Caleb Williams, and Rome Odunze is already convinced that rookie wide receiver Zavion Thomas is the real deal.

Thomas delivered the best performance of his young NFL career during Chicago’s 21-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, recording 86 yards from scrimmage on just three offensive touches.

But his biggest moment came late in the fourth quarter, when he made a diving 16 yard reception on third down to help Chicago protect its lead.

Following the win, Odunze had nothing but praise for his rookie teammate: “That’s a young baller, he’s one of them one’s. He made a clutch play for us down the stretch. He’s a ball player for sure,” Odunze said.

And based on what Thomas showed against New Orleans, it’s hard to disagree…

Zavion Thomas Is Starting to Turn Heads in Chicago

Through his first nine games, Zavion Thomas had only managed to accumulate 65 scrimmage yards. He had failed to establish himself regularly in the receiving backfield.

On Sunday however, Thomas was finally given a chance to demonstrate his talent.

In the second quarter, he received a reverse pass from D’Andre Swift and showcased his pace by cutting inside. Two plays later, Williams completed a 15 yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland.

Later in the third quarter, Caleb Williams targeted Thomas again and this time produced a 40 yard pass which allowed Cairo Santos to kick a field goal.

Then with Chicago ahead 21-10, Williams broke free from the defence and located Thomas retreating towards the sideline – The rookie then executed a spectacular 16 yard catch which moved the chains.

Given what had occurred in Chicago’s previous game it was great to witness Thomas play so well…

Cause Thomas was benched against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after committing an unnecessary roughness penalty that cost the Chicago Bears valuable field position near the goal line.

Ben Johnson clearly wasn’t pleased with the mistake – but Thomas responded exactly how the Bears needed him to.

Ben Johnson May Have No Choice but to Give Thomas More Opportunities

Between Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland and Kalif Raymond, there aren’t exactly unlimited opportunities available for another young receiver…

But Zavion Thomas offers something that few players on Chicago’s roster can match: Speed. As during his pre-draft testing, Thomas achieved a 40 yard dash time of 4.28 seconds.

Nobody is saying that Thomas should suddenly take targets away from Odunze or Burden. But Johnson doesn’t need to completely change his offense to make room for Thomas.

Something like a few designed touches each game with occasional opportunities downfield could be enough to make opposing defenses think twice about how they defend Chicago’s offense.

The Bears selected Thomas specifically for his explosive speed and they are now starting to see just how effective it can be…

Now the challenge is finding ways to make it a regular occurrence. Odunze already believes in the rookie. Johnson is gaining confidence in him, too. And after Sunday’s performance, Thomas has given the Chicago Bears every reason to see what else he can do.