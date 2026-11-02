Jeffery Simmons GF, Bryann Andrea, Shares Heartfelt Post Before Bears Debut

The Chicago Bears head into their Monday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with a new weapon in their arsenal, Jeffery Simmons. The 29-year-old defensive tackle is set to make his Bears debut. Simmons rumored girlfriend, Bryann Andrea, shared a heartfelt message with Simmons following his trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Bears.

Monday Night Football is scheduled for 7:15 PM in Chicago, Illinois. Fans can watch the game on ESPN for cable, in addition to streaming on Fubo TV, Disney+, Hulu, and NFL+, depending on the restrictions in your specific region.

Bryann Andrea Shared Heartfelt Message With Jeffery Simmons Before Bears vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football

Simmons, the newly acquired defensive tackle for the Bears, has been secretly dating Bryann Andrea for over a year.

After being traded to the Bears, she shared a heartfelt message with Simmons in a story on her Instagram profile page. Here is the message that she shared:

“You are who you are because of the man God created you to be,” Andrea wrote. “Your character, work ethic, your leadership, and the impact you have on people go wherever you go. I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished in Tennessee, but even more proud of the man you’ve been throughout it all. The lives you’ve touched, the relationships you’ve built, and the impact you’ve made extend beyond what happens on that football field. You’ve given so much of yourself to that city, and I hope you never question how much of a difference you’ve made.”

“Tennessee may have been part of your story, but it was never the source of your greatness. That has always been YOU. Best chapters of your life still ahead my baby. I love you.”

Andrea has a collection of Instagram stories labeled with a heart that started on February 24, 2025. That could be when they started their relationship.

Looking at Jeffery Simmons Before Chicago Bears Debut

Simmons is now a defensive tackle for the Bears.

The 2026 season is Simmons eighth in the NFL. So far this year, Simmons has recorded 20 tackles and four sacks in seven games.

He is coming off a year in which he hit career highs in tackles (37) and sacks (11).

On June 19th, 2026, he signed a three-year, $105.9 million extension with the Titans. That extension kicks in for the 2027 season.

No matter how his tenure in Chicago goes, Simmons appears to have a strong support system around him.